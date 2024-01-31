Catholic Memorial 4-star OL Owen Strebig will reveal his college choice next week. Will it be Wisconsin?

Catholic Memorial lineman Owen Strebig practices at the high school on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

MADISON – Catholic Memorial offensive lineman Owen Strebig, the state’s top football prospect for the class of 2025, is ready to announce his college choice.

A consensus four-star prospect, the 6-foot-8, 295-pound tackle announced Wednesday via social media that he will reveal his choice at 4 p.m. Feb. 8 on 247sports’ YouTube channel.

His lists of finalists includes Wisconsin as well as Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame and USC.

Strebig received more than 20 FBS Division I offers. On Dec. 18, trimmed his list of possible schools to 11. That list included Illinois, Missouri, Florida, Michigan, Iowa and Central Florida in addition to the schools that made his final five.

Wisconsin has seven known commitments for 2025 so far: Germantown linebacker Cooper Catalano, Wautoma offensive lineman Michael Roeske and well as five out-of-state prospects: quarterback Landyn Locke from Texas; defensive back Remington Moss from Virginia, defensive back Cody Haddad from Ohio, receiver/defensive back Jaimier Scott from Ohio and outside linebacker Brenden Anes from Tennessee.

Strebig posted a picture of his unofficial visit to Wisconsin Jan. 15. During that trip he met with new offensive line coach AJ Blazek.

