Catholic League Baseball: John Curtis and Brother Martin post game 1 wins Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — John Curtis defeated St. Augustine, 10-0 in game one of their series Saturday afternoon at Harahan Playground.

The Patriots scored eight of their ten runs in the first two innings to post the impressive victory over the Purple Knights.

The Patriots sit at 7-3 in Catholic League standings and at No. 2 in the Division I Select power rankings behind No. 1 Catholic of Baton Rouge.

Game two between John Curtis and St. Aug is set for 6:30 Tuesday night at Wesley Barrow Stadium.

Saturday night, Brother Martin snapped Rummel’s 5-game win streak with a 3-1 win over the Raiders at Mike Miley.

Ryan Darrah pitched a complete game and allowed just three hits in the win. The junior also delivered an RBI single in the win.

Tulane signee, Giancarlo Arencibia, struck out 10 for Rummel.

The Raiders fal to 7-2 in Catholic League play while Brother Martin improves to 7-3.

Game two between Rummel and Brother Martin will take place Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. over at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

You can catch more high school baseball action Friday night on WGNO’s Friday nNight Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College. The show starts Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 39 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

