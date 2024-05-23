Catholic girls 2nd in 1A regional meet

Owensboro Catholic’s girls were second in the team standings at the Class 1A Region 2 Track and Field Meet on a hot Tuesday at Green County High School.

Green County won the girls with 183 points and Catholic scored 89.

Top two places are automatic qualifiers to the State Meet. The 10 next best times/heights/marks from the state-at-large per class shall automatically qualify for the state meet.

Hancock County was fourth in the boys team standings with 52 points and Owensboro Catholic scored 50 points. Green County won the boys regional championship with 145 points.

GIRLS

Mallary Bailey from Owensboro Catholic won the 100 hurdles (16.78).

Scarlett Isenbarger from Catholic won the 800 (2:33.21).

Peyton Reid from Owensboro Catholic was second in the 1,600 (5:35.71).

Ainsley Sutter from Catholic was second in the 3,200 (13:04.39).

Carolina Jones from Hancock County was victorious in the 300 hurdles (49.35).

Catholic won the 4x800 (10:36.24). Sutter, Isenbarger, Reid and Caroline Wathen ran the relay.

Catholic was second in the 4x400 (4:32.24). Anna Booker, Reid, Wathen and Isenbarger were the runners for Catholic.

BOYS

Owensboro Catholic was second in the 4x100 relay (44.60). Cameron Woodward, Miller Bowman, Andrew Garvin and Russ Boarman.

Boarman was second in the 100 (11.46).

Wyatt Emmick from Hancock was second in the 300 hurdles (42.57).

Catholic was second in the 4x400 relay (3:45.7). Ben Dawson, Jude Cecil, Xavier Maddox and Colin Howard ran the relay for Catholic and Alex Basham from Hancock County was second in the shot put (49-11).