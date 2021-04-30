Catholic Classic has quality field

Apr. 30—Owensboro Catholic High School coach Jeremy Phelps is excited that his program is hosting the Catholic Classic softball round-robin this weekend at refurbished Jack C. Fisher Park.

"We're really glad to be hosting this event and to be able to bring some of the best softball teams in Kentucky to Owensboro," Phelps said. "This is a high-quality field and it's tremendous preparation for postseason play.

"It's also a great opportunity for teams to play against each other that normally would not, and it's an event that makes everyone who competes in it better."

The event begins on Friday, with five games being played between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on various fields at Fisher.

Play continues on Saturday, with 10 games being contested between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic and Apollo — both from the 9th District — are the only area teams participating.

Others competing in the 10-team event include Marshall County, Henderson County, Green County, Villa Grove (Ill.), Warren East, Central Hardin, Greenwood and Lexington Lafayette.

"Tremendous talent all around," Phelps said. "When you play teams of this caliber, you better bring your 'A' game, be fundamentally sound, and do all the little things right.

"In situations like this, one mistake can often lead to a big inning for the other team — you can't give teams of this quality extra outs to play with. If it's a routine play, you better make it or there could be big trouble ahead.

"In an event like this, you find out where you stand pretty quickly."

Apollo head coach Stephen Julian, whose youth-laden E-Gals are rebuilding, is nonetheless happy to compete.

"We always play a tough schedule, no matter what — it can't help but make you better and more competitive in the long run," Julian said. "In our case, we get to stay home here in Owensboro and play quality competition coming in from near and far.

Story continues

"We're also excited to play on Fisher Park's new fields, and we're really happy to be able to support coach Phelps and the Owensboro Catholic softball program — they would do the same for us."

—Games involving Owensboro area teams are as follows:

Friday: Owensboro Catholic vs. Villa Grove (Ill.), 5:30 p.m., Red field; Apollo vs. Green County, 7:15 p.m., Green field; Owensboro Catholic vs. Warren East, 7:15 p.m., Red field.

Saturday: Apollo vs. Central Hardin, 10:30 a.m., Red Field; Owensboro Catholic vs. Green County, 12:15 p.m., Green field; Apollo vs. Greenwood, 2 p.m., 2 p.m., Blue field.

Games involving non-Owensboro area teams are as follows:

Friday: Greenwood vs. Central Hardin, 6 p.m., Blue field; Marshall County vs. Henderson County, 7:30 p.m., Blue field.

Saturday: Warren East vs. Henderson County, 10:30 a.m., Green field; Greenwood vs. Lexington Lafayette, 10:30 a.m., Blue field; Henderson County vs. Lexington Lafayette, 12:15 p.m., 12:15 p.m., Marshall County vs. Warren East, 12:15 p.m., Red field; Blue field; Villa Grove (Ill.) vs. Green County, 2 p.m., Yellow field; Marshall County vs. Lexington Lafayette, 3:30 p.m., Blue field; Villa Grove (Ill.) vs. Central Hardin, 3:30 p.m., Yellow field.