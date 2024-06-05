Catholic boys, girls reach state team tennis quarters

The Owensboro Catholic tennis teams each won a match in the KHSAA State Team Tennis Championships. But the boys and girls teams were each beaten in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

Catholic’s boys beat Henderson County 3-0 in their opening match on Monday at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. Luke Pfeifer-John Wathen won in doubles, along with Patrick Hauke-Cooper Danzer. , Jack Haines won in singles.

Catholic battled McCracken County in the second round before falling 3-2. Haines won in singles. Pfeifer-Wathen won in doubles.

The Catholic girls also started out strong, beating Pulaski County 3-0. Ella Cason won in singles. Julia Marshall-Isabelle Reisz won in doubles. Madison Clark-Lexie Moyers also won in doubles.

Corbin beat Catholic girls 3-2. Clark-Moyers won, and Elizabeth Hayden-Julia Marshall, won matches vs Corbin.

Long-time Catholic coach Noel Clayton was pleased with how Catholic’s boys and girls seasons turned out.

“We had four girls in the top eight from last year that didn’t come back, and we played each other on the girls side in the regional finals,” Clayton said. “A lot of positive stuff came out the season. We played some good teams.

“I thought we had a great season, we kept getting better all the way through to (Monday). We had about three extra weeks of practice with playing in the state tournament. We get to the final eight teams of the boys and girls was quite an accomplishment.”