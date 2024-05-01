Catholic baseball wins All 'A' state championship

Owensboro Catholic won the All ‘A’ State Baseball Tournament with two victories Sunday at Eastern Kentucky University.

Catholic beat Lyon County 7-3 in the championship game in Richmond. Catholic beat Pikeville 3-1 in the semifinal game played at 7:30 a.m. CT.

Catholic got rolling in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a Deuce Sims’ home run that drove in three runs at Earle Combs Stadium. Sims bats clean up for the Aces.

Barrett Evans was 2-for-3 at the plate. Eli Blair, Parker Heistand and Jaxson White each had RBIs for Catholic against Lyon County.

Ben Hyland picked up the pitching win for Catholic, giving up three hits and one run over five innings, striking out four and walking four.

Sims was named Most Valuable Player in the All ‘A’ State Tournament, who provided the power with a solo home run in the fifth of the semifinal win over Pikeville.

“We played well. I’m extremely proud of the boys,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. “They had a mature, blue collar attitude. We had to at the field early each morning.

“The three games were intense and filled with emotion. This All ‘A’ may have been as tough or tougher than the State Tournament. We’re asked to win three games in a little over 24 hours facing some outstanding pitching and really well coached teams. It was a total team effort. We used nearly all of the 21 man roster.”

Brady Atwell hit a triple to score a run and lift Catholic to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning against Pikeville. Evans picked up the pitching win, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Evans, White, Houston Flynn, and Lane Hundley were also on the All-Tournament team.

Catholic has won nine of its last 10 games, is 19-5 overall and is 4-1 in the 9th District.

SOFTBALL

Hancock County reached the championship game of the All ‘A’ State Softball Tournament at Jack C. Fisher Park.

Hancock County lost 3-0 to Livingston Central in the title game. Hancock County beat Bracken County 2-1 and Russellville 10-0 in six innings to reach the softball championship game.

Lily Roberts struck out eight with no walks pitching for Hancock County while allowing four hits against Livingston County.

Baylee Estes was 3-for-3 for Hancock County against Russellville. Bella Bryant got the pitching win giving up one hit in four innings.

The Lady Hornets are 19-7 and have won seven of their last eight games. Baylee Estes was 2-for-3 to lead Hancock County, which managed five hits in the game.

Roberts, Estes and Audrey Carnes were named All-Tournament from Hancock County.