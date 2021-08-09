Catherine Zeta-Jones Tapped To Play Morticia Addams For Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Series

Catherine Zeta-Jones will take on the matriarch of the Addams Family, Morticia Addams herself, for Netflix’s Wednesday series. For the Tim Burton series, she will join Luis Guzmán who will appear as Gomez Addams and Jenna Ortega, who takes on the titular character.

The coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and to be directed by Burton, is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That’s where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships.

Zeta-Jones joins the list of actresses who have previously played Morticia Addams including Angjelica Houston, Charlize Theron, Daryl Hannah and Carolyn Jones.

Burton executive produces with Gough and Millar, who will serve as showrunners on the series. Wednesday is produced by MGM Television, which controls the underlying rights to the IP.

Also executive producing are TV writer-producer Kayla Alpert, former MGM TV President Steve Stark, as well as several producers associated with the Addams Family IP: Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman.

Our Addams family is expanding! Catherine Zeta-Jones will step into the iconic silhouette of Morticia Addams while Luis Guzmán will bring to life the debonair Gomez Addams in the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/MiofyWIbwy — Netflix (@netflix) August 9, 2021

