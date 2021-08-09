Catherine Zeta Jones, 51, Says This $24 Face Cream Is ‘the Answer to Everything’

Photo credit: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal - Getty Images



Catherine Zeta Jones says the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is the product she can’t live without.

“My grandmother used it,” she said. “It was the only cream she ever bought and it was the answer to everything.”

The unique formula has been trusted for over 90 years.

If you were stranded on an island with only one skincare product, you’d want it to be as multipurpose as possible, right? When Glamour asked Catherine Zeta Jones what she’d bring, her answer was a no brainer for her: the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream . Her grandma used it, her mom loved it, and now, she can’t live without it. And it would certainly come in handy on a deserted island because there really are so many uses for it.

“I was the face of Elizabeth Arden for many years, but I used the Eight Hour cream before that because my grandmother used it. It was the only cream she ever bought and it was the answer to everything,” Zeta Jones, 51, explained. “If you cut yourself, you put it on. If you have a sunburn , you put it on.”

The classic cream really has stood the test of time—it was created in 1930, per the brand’s site , and is actually called the eight hour cream because a user applied it to her child’s nicked knee, and “eight hours later,” it was magically better.

Today, reviewers sing its praises for everything from soothing rosacea to hydrating cuticles , and the brand recommends even trying it as a glossy highlighter and brow shaper . Its occlusive properties also protect skin from windburn and winter conditions, and those uses barely touch the long list of ways people have incorporated it into their routines over the years.

“I have been using [it] for at least 10 years as my only cream. It is the best thing for my rosacea [sic],” one Ulta reviewer wrote. Another said it’s “great for an extra moisturizing, I use on the lips, eyelids as a primer and on the cheeks for a glow.” Others use it on cracked heels and burns. “I have severe eczema and this is the only thing that helps my dry skin . It soaks in better than most creams that just sit on top,” another added.

The unique formula has been trusted for over 90 years by its loyal followers, and as long Elizabeth Arden keeps making it (how could they not?), it’ll probably save damaged skin for 90 more.

