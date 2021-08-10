Catherine "Katie" Brashaber Continuing Education Fund established at RCCF

Aug. 9—RUSHVILLE — The Catherine "Katie" Brashaber Continuing Education Fund is the newest fund established at the Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF). A family's personal decision to memorialize a loved one in this way is a gracious act to support their community. Their stories connect their love to their desire to do good and create a legacy that endures.

Created by her husband, Ken Brashaber, and children, Debbie (Howell), Susan (Barnett) and Phil Brashaber, the scholarship that bears Katie's name is designed for a woman who has already graduated high school and wishes to receive additional education, certification or may want to return to her previous studies but had to take a pause due to family or personal reasons. The recipient wishes to grow and/or improve herself through education and coursework, and has financial need.

Married to her Bloomington High School sweetheart in 1950, Katie helped support Ken as he finished his studies to become a Vocational Agriculture teacher at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. After his college graduation in 1951, Ken was offered his first teaching position at Mays High School, so they moved to Mays, Indiana and thus began their married life in Rush County.

Besides her husband's career as a high school Vo-Ag teacher, he was also a farmer and Katie was right beside him helping on the farm with crops and livestock (sheep and beef cattle). They had a wonderful partnership working together as they navigated the ups and downs of farm life in the Midwest.

Katie loved her role as wife and mother to three children and made her family's needs and desires a priority in her life. Working outside the home initially in order to help financially with college educations for her children became a priority for Katie. She spent the majority of her work-life at the Rush County National Bank before retiring in December of 1989. She enjoyed her time there, and many customers remember her helping them when they stopped in to do their banking. She was active in the Mays "Always Welcome" Home Ec Club, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Psi Iota Xi, Flatrock Investment Group, and P.E.O.- Philanthropic Educational Organization for women. When she had extra time she loved to read fiction, sew (often helping young 4-H members), and spend time with family especially over her favorite thing—a bowl of homemade ice cream.

Where some people enjoy the spotlight, Katie was content to be a "behind-the-scenes" participant. She left an impression on her children and others that she was patient and kind, resourceful, creative, enjoyed the challenge of fixing or improving something and worked hard, never giving up. She valued integrity, fairness and knew when it was time to be quiet and when it was time to stand up and speak out.

The humble beginnings that were typical of a person from Katie's generation instilled a strong work ethic in her along with a desire to help others. Even though Katie did not attend college herself, she knew the value of a good education and that when you are a life-long learner you will be successful. Encouraging women to continue their education after high school was important to her.

The Rush County Community Foundation is a wonderful vehicle to deliver financial support to many in the local community and with this Continuing Education Scholarship, Katie would be proud to know she is helping a woman realize the potential that lies within her.

To make a gift to support the Catherine "Katie" Brashaber Continuing Education Fund, please visit rushcountyfoundation.org/donate or mail a check to RCCF, 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, IN 46173. Your support allows Katie's values to live on.

