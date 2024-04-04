Catherine Aulia earns SEC Player of the Week honors

Tennessee sophomore Catherine Aulia earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors on Wednesday.

Aulia received SEC Player of the Week honors after clinching matches at No. 16 Auburn and No. 23 Alabama. The Rosebery, Australia native holds a 27-21 singles record and is 27-20 in doubles competition at Tennessee.

Aulia was also named to the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and earned 2022-23 Division I ITA All-Academic Scholar-Athlete honors.

Tennessee (13-6, 5-4 SEC) will next host Ole Miss on Friday. First serve between the Lady Vols and Rebels is slated for 4 p.m. EDT at Barksdale Stadium. The Lady Vols will conclude regular-season play against Vanderbilt at Barksdale Stadium on April 14.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

