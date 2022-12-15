Cathedral beats Tech for City title, but game ends early: 'It’s embarrassing for everyone involved.'

Jason Delaney sat on a bench inside the visiting locker room Monday night at Tech with his head on his hands, eyes pointed toward the floor.

This was the scene after Delaney’s top-seeded Cathedral team defeated second-seeded Tech , 80-64, for the City tournament championship. Instead of cutting down the nets and taking pictures with the trophy as is the normal protocol after a City championship, both teams — and fans — were ushered out of the building as quickly as possible.

The reason for the strange and unfortunate scene after the game was an incident with 33.4 seconds left following an intentional foul by Tech’s Reggie Bass. Players from both sides talked back and forth as the officials intervened. It appeared, briefly, things had cooled off before two assistant coaches — one from each side — exchanged words. As players and coaches continued to be separated, referee Chris Shields then signaled to the scorer’s table that the game was officially complete.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Delaney, who has won seven City championships (two at Tech and five at Cathedral), stormed to the locker room after the game with a scowl on his face.

“It’s embarrassing for everyone involved,” he said. “It’s disappointing. I mean, it’s a rivalry and it’s heated … it’s just unfortunate.”

Insider: It's Cathedral vs. Tech. Emotions got hot. But neither team deserves punishment.

Indiana High School Athletic Association commissioner Paul Neidig said Monday night the IHSAA is aware of the incident and will follow up with the schools.

It was a chippy game from the beginning, which was probably expected between two rivals who met for the second time following Tech’s 80-73 win on Dec. 18. Cathedral’s Tayshawn Comer and Tech’s Dayveon Turner were assessed double technical fouls early in the first quarter. But the talking was just talk until the intentional foul from Bass on Cathedral’s Jaxon Edwards with the outcome already long decided.

“It was just a frustration foul,” Tech coach Damon Turner said. “He wasn’t trying to hurt him or anything like that. It was a competitive game. We were getting our (butt) kicked. It was a frustration foul, but it shouldn’t have ended like that. The players started talking and then the coaches started talking. We have to do a better job of keeping our composure. They kicked our (butt), but we have to man up and take it like a man.”

Story continues

Comer, a senior who now has three City championships, said the natural reaction from the Cathedral side was to protect Edwards after the foul.

“It was never going to escalate to a fight,” Comer said. “But we’re going to protect our teammate. It was definitely an emotional game. That’s what they come with and that’s how I play. Going back and forth, I’m used to that. I was telling the ref, we’re all family. That’s just how we talk. They have high-major players over there and we have high-major players over here. But it was kind of weak. If you win, you win. If you lose, you lose. Don’t be a sore loser.”

Comer, an Eastern Kentucky recruit, turned in a dominant performance, especially in the second half. Cathedral (13-4) led 35-30 at halftime, but Comer and junior Jaron Tibbs took over from there. Comer and Tibbs combined to score the team’s first 12 points of the fourth quarter to extend Cathedral’s 10-point lead to 68-46.

Comer finished with a game-high 25 points and Tibbs added 23 points and seven rebounds.

“He’s an awesome kid and a great floor general,” Turner said of Comer. “He did his thing today. We couldn’t contain him or stop him and that was the difference in the game.”

Arsenal Tech High School head coach Damon Turner, right, reacts toward Arsenal Tech assistant coach Brad Schaffer as he’s restrained by Indianapolis Cathedral High School head coach Jason Delaney during the second half of an Indianapolis City Boys’ Basketball Tournament championship game, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Arsenal Tech High School. Indianapolis Cathedral High School won, 80-64.

Bass led Tech with 26 points. Dayveon Turner added 14 points and Matthew Spears had 10. The teams could meet again in five weeks in Sectional 10 at North Central.

It was the end of a 12-game win streak for Tech (15-3).

“I think all good teams take a setback once in a while,” Turner said. “You build from it, learn from it and move on. It’s one to one. They may have got the better one because it’s the City championship, but it is what it is. We’ll go back the drawing board and get ready for Muncie Central.”

What we learned: Debate over Indiana adding shot clock is heating up

Tough break: Westfield guard Braden Smith will miss at least 3-4 weeks with foot injury

Delaney said he addressed the talking between the players with his team at halftime.

“When things like that happen, you just smile and don’t say anything,” Delaney said. “You move on. For us, we’ve got a lot to lose and we don’t want that to happen with something going down.”

It does go in the books as a City championship, the second in a row for the Irish and fifth in six years. But it certainly did not feel or look like any of those previous championships after the game.

Indianapolis Cathedral High School senior Tayshawn Comer (12) reacts toward Arsenal Tech High School players as they leave the court during a fight on the court in the second half of an Indianapolis City Boys’ Basketball Tournament championship game, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Arsenal Tech High School. Indianapolis Cathedral High School won, 80-64.

“It takes away from the kids,” Delaney said. “That’s the disappointing thing. The first time we came here it was disappointing so to come back here and get it done, that meant a lot. I thought our hustle, our execution and our toughness – I thought a lot of that showed tonight.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

CATHEDRAL 80, TECH 64

Tech 14 16 16 18 - 64

Cathedral 16 19 21 24 - 80

Tech (15-3) – Lisenbee 5, Jones 4, Bass 26, Harris 3, Turner 14, Pittman 2, Spears 10.

Cathedral (13-4) – Edwards 8, Comer 25, Davis 9, Germany 12, Booker 1, Tibbs 23, Cannady 2.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Cathedral beats Tech for City basketball title, but game ends early