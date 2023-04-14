Categorizing Packers’ roster needs entering 2023 NFL draft

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is entering the 2023 NFL draft with a hole-riddled roster after back-to-back offseasons featuring a mass exodus of veteran players. The Packers got to the doorstep of the Super Bowl in 2019 and 2020 and failed, and the roster is now feeling the consequences of attempts to keep the team together for failed runs in 2021 and 2022.

This post from Joe Goodberry represents a smart way of looking at roster needs. There are immediate needs, long-term needs and overall depth needs, and teams use the draft to address all three to varying degrees.

Instead of rankings roster needs, let’s categorize the individual needs into the four tiers: rookie contributors, long-term developmental players, positional depth and no clear need.

Need rookie contributors

Tight end: Josiah Deguara was valuable in an H-back role in 2022, and the Packers like Tyler Davis as a developmental player who can handle everything asked of him on special teams. But this position is in dire need of a rookie (or two) who can come in and play right away in 2023. The Packers need a pass-catching option and a traditional inline “Y” tight end. In a deep class of tight ends, the Packers might be confident in their ability to replace both Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis with rookie contributors.

Wide receiver: The current depth chart at wide receiver consists of four 2022 draft picks and Jeff Cotton. While Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are entrenched as starters for 2023, the Packers need to find a capable No. 3 and No. 4 receiver. Maybe Samori Toure or Bo Melton takes a big jump and grabs a bigger role, but the Packers can’t count on it. Selecting two (or even three) receivers in the draft makes sense, both from a talent need and a numbers need.

Defensive line: While Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt and TJ Slaton will play a big chunk of the snaps in 2023, the Packers desperately need depth behind the trio. Jonathan Ford, a seventh-round pick last year, didn’t appear in a single game as a rookie. Chris Slayton spent the year on the practice squad. There are over 1,000 snaps to replace with the departures of Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed in free agency. The right rookie draft pick could easily play 300-400 snaps as a rotational player in 2023.

Kicker: Mason Crosby remains unsigned, leaving undrafted free agent Parker White as the only kicker on the roster. He’s never kicked in an NFL game. While the Packers will likely give White a chance to compete this summer, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Jordan Love era began with a rookie draft pick at kicker. Crosby has been the team’s kicker since 2007.

Need developmental players

Safety: This could have easily been considered in the “need rookie contributors” category. However, the Packers return Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford, who started games at safety last season, and free-agent Tarvarius Moore previously started games in San Francisco. The team also likes Innis Gaines in a hybrid role, and Tariq Carpenter is entering Year 2. Does this position need a massive infusion of talent? Yes. And could a rookie easily start at safety for the Packers in 2023? Yes. But in a weak safety class, the draft is probably more likely to add long-term developmental options.

Edge rusher: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare and Justin Hollins provide a strong base here, but Gary is coming off a major injury, Smith turns 31 in November, Enagbare is still an unknown and Hollins is a rotational player. Under Gutekunst, the Packers have done well building out long-term depth at a key position. Expect that focus to continue in a draft featuring strong depth at edge rusher.

Offensive line: The Packers return at least six players they feel comfortable as starters along the offensive line, including Zach Tom, who can play all five positions. Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers and Jon Runyan Jr. provide a strong long-term future at guard and center, but the Packers need to keep taking swings on offensive tackles. David Bakhtiari is likely entering his final year in Green Bay, and Yosh Nijman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Running back: Aaron Jones is probably year-to-year in Green Bay given the salary cap implications of his deal, and A.J. Dillon is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Patrick Taylor and Tyler Goodson are the only other running backs on the roster currently, so this position needs stability past 2023.

Quarterback: Once Aaron Rodgers is traded, only Jordan Love and Danny Etling will remain on the roster. The Packers may prefer to add a veteran backup, but drafting a quarterback to develop as the backup behind Love is another option. In 2008, Rodgers’ backups were Brian Brohm and Matt Flynn, two rookie draft picks.

Need positional depth

Cornerback: The Packers believe they have four players capable of starting at corner, including Keisean Nixon, the expected nickel. And Darnell Savage can play in the slot. However, adding competition at a premium position like cornerback is an annual requirement. Shemar Jean-Charles and Corey Ballentine won’t prevent the Packers from adding here via the draft.

Inside linebacker: The Packers return starters De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker and top backups Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson, but finding a young player to develop as the fifth linebacker might be on the to-do list, and the position just needs more numbers overall (only four on the roster).

No clear need

Punter: Pat O’Donnell is going into the final year of his deal, but he’ll be the punter in 2023.

Long snapper: Jack Coco remains on the roster, but he’ll have a big challenge to keep his roster spot after the Packers signed veteran Matt Orzech to a three-year deal.

