Categorizing opposing quarterbacks on Packers 2022 regular season schedule

Which quarterbacks are on the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 regular-season schedule?

The Packers invested significant resources on the defensive side of the football and may now boast the most talented defense in football, at least on paper. General manager Brian Gutekunst re-signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas, signed defensive lineman Jarran Reed and used first-round picks on linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. In all, the Packers are likely to start seven first-round picks on defense in 2022. Three others were prized free-agent acquisitions.

The quality of any NFL defense is in its ability to combat the game’s best quarterbacks. Getting to the Super Bowl requires beating the top passers. The Packers hope an elite defense can help make up for any potential regression on offense created by losing weapons – including Davante Adams – in the passing game.

The regular season will provide tests for Joe Barry’s defense. Here’s a look a the quarterbacks on the Packers’ schedule in 2022, categorized by three different tiers: likely MVP candidates, experienced veterans and young guns.

Likely MVP candidates (4 games)

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Week 3: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Week 10: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The best of the best, and the top tests for the Packers defense in 2022. When assessing Joe Barry’s group at the end of the season, these four games will carry more importance, especially if the Packers are heading to the postseason. Great quarterbacks must be defeated on the path to the Super Bowl. Brady, Prescott and Stafford lead teams that will likely stand directly in the Packers’ way in the NFC. With a big arm and athleticism, Allen is one of the premier young quarterbacks in the game. The Packers will play games against Brady and Allen on the road and then host Prescott and Stafford at home. If the Packers want to be an elite defense in 2022, these are the games to circle.

Story continues

Experienced veterans (7 games)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1, 17: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Week 5: Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Week 7: Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders

Week 9, 18: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Week 11: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

These quarterbacks have played a lot of football and are capable of doing damage and winning big games, but only in the right circumstances. They are unpredictable, mistake-prone and probably unlikely to elevate a bad football team. Cousins is the best on this list; Jones is likely the worst. The Packers defense will be expected to play well in all of these matchups. Seven games against this tier represent the majority of the team’s schedule in 2022. The Packers must do well here, especially inside the division.

Young guns (6 games)

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Week 2, 13: Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Week 4: Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Week 6: Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Week 12: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

The Packers will play six games against recent first- or second-round picks in the early stages of their starting careers as quarterbacks. Green Bay has already won games against Fields (2-0) and Hurts (1-0) but has never faced Jones, Wilson or Tagovailoa in a regular-season game. These quarterbacks can’t be taken lightly, but the Packers – with pass-rushing ability and an elite secondary – should make life hell for this group. Good defenses must take advantage in these matchups. The team has an unblemished record in games against this category over the last three seasons.

QBs to beat Packers in Matt LaFleur era

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2019: Carson Wentz, Philip Rivers, Jimmy Garoppolo

2020: Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins, Philip Rivers

2021: Jameis Winston, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff

The Packers have lost only 10 regular-season games – to eight different quarterbacks – since hiring LaFleur in 2019. Brady and Mahomes represent the best of the best, but the other six quarterbacks fell firmly in the “experienced veterans” category. The Packers were actually terrific on defense in last year’s loss against Mahomes. Cousins has a win in back-to-back years, and the Packers seem to fall apart against at least one middling veteran each year. Note: the Packers haven’t lost to a young, inexperienced quarterback over the last three seasons.

1

1