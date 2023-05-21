Categorizing opposing defenses on Packers 2023 regular season schedule

As the Green Bay Packers transition to their new-look offense in 2023, how many top defenses will Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur have to face during the regular season?

It’s not only the quarterback position where the Packers are transitioning, with Love taking over as the starter, but the skill position groups have experienced an in-flux of young players who are going to dominate the playing time this season.

At tight end, Josiah Deguara, and his 600-plus career snaps, is the most experienced player at that position. At receiver, meanwhile, nine of the 10 players on the roster entered the NFL either in 2022 or 2023, and Romeo Doubs has seen the most playing time with 529 career snaps.

By not adding a veteran to either position group — or at least they haven’t yet — the Packers are willing to whether the inconsistencies that come with relying heavily on young players. The hope is that through that experience, the learning curve will shrink, and their impacts can be far greater sooner. Love, the receivers, and tight ends also have the opportunity to grow together as well, an important aspect when it comes to chemistry building.

Naturally, much of the attention has been fixated on these inexperienced position groups, but any success that Love is going to have begins and ends with the offensive line play. If the run game can’t get going and Green Bay becomes one-dimensional, or Love simply doesn’t have time in the pocket, not much else is going to matter.

On paper, the Packers have the ninth easiest strength of schedule in football this season, but specifically, how will this young offense stack up against opposing defenses? Using 2022 metrics, I’ve broken Green Bay’s schedule into five key defensive categories, highlighting the top and bottom defenses from their schedule within each.

Third down defenses

Top 10 from 2022:

2. Denver Broncos

5. New York Giants

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bottom 10 from 2022:

23. Carolina Panthers

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Las Vegas Raiders

30. Detroit Lions

31. Atlanta Falcons

32. Chicago Bears

If the Packers offense is going to find success on third downs, it all starts with how they perform on the early downs. If Green Bay can regularly give themselves manageable third down situations, it will open up the playbook for Matt LaFleur and keep the defenses guessing. On the flip side, if they end up in third and longs frequently, they are going to find themselves in predictable passing situations in which the defense can pin its ears back and really try to get after Love.

Red zone defense

Top 10 from 2022:

1. Los Angeles Rams

5. New Orleans Saints

8. Denver Broncos

10. New York Giants

Bottom 10 from 2022:

26. Detroit Lions

27. Chicago Bears

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

31. Las Vegas Raiders

It goes without saying, but being able to capitalize inside the red zone with a touchdown is a must if an offense is going to be successful. The 2022 version of the Packers’ offense struggled with this, in large part because of an inconsistent passing game, which could apply to the 2023 team. In a condensed portion of the field, passing the ball is already more challenging. Opponents would load up the box in an effort to take away the run game and forced Green Bay to throw the ball. However, the passing game wasn’t consistent enough to be effective in predictable situations or to be relied upon that heavily – a big reason why the Packers stumbled in the red zone so often.

Quarterback pressures

Top 10 from 2022 (total pressures):

1 Kansas City Chiefs

8. New York Giants

Bottom 10 from 2022:

23. Las Vegas Raiders

24. Denver Broncos

26. Los Angeles Chargers

27. Los Angeles Rams

29. New Orleans Saints

31. Atlanta Falcons

32. Chicago Bears

If the offensive line isn’t holding up, not much else matters. Through the first nine games of the 2022 season, as the offensive line dealt with injuries and up-and-down play, we saw the effects that had on the Green Bay offense with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. The quick passing game became was relied on heavily, and while there is a place for that in the game plan, it’s not effective when the defense is already crowding the line of scrimmage. In all likelihood, if a similar scenario plays out for Love, the (negative) effects will be magnified. Love and the Green Bay offense should be prepared for a heavy-dose of blitzing early on as well in an effort to get after and fluster Love. As offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said last week, until they put on tape that they can handle bltizers, teams are likely going to throw that at them.

Run defense

Top 10 from 2022 (yards per carry):

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

Bottom 10 from 2022:

23. Las Vegas Raiders

27. Chicago Bears

30. Detroit Lions

31. New York Giants

32. Los Angeles Chargers

The experience that the Packers have on the offensive side of the ball is along the offensive line and at the running back position, which is going to be relied upon heavily. As we potentially see a more pure version of the LaFleur offense, that may mean a more balanced run-pass split. Success on the ground will also keep this offense ahead of the sticks, giving LaFleur more flexibility as a play-caller. If the run game becomes bottled up, however, that will lead to the offense being in predictable passing situations, which is something teams always want to avoid, but that rings even more true with a young quarterback and group of pass catchers.

Turnovers

Top 10 from 2022:

9. Minnesota Vikings

Bottom 10 from 2022:

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

25. New York Giants

27. Atlanta Falcons

28. Carolina Panthers

31. New Orleans Saints

32. Las Vegas Raiders

As always, protecting the ball is at a premium, but for an offense that may struggle to move the ball or put up points (at least initially), losing the turnover battle in a given game feels like a knockout punch. As a whole, it remains to be seen whether or not this Packers team is good enough to overcome the opponent having an extra possession or two on offense. Love needs to take care of the football and take what the defense gives him, while the ball carriers and pass catchers need to protect the ball while running. LaFleur said it best last season; once a player puts on tape that they are susceptible to fumbles, they become a target for the defense. The same concept can be applied to the quarterback and throwing interceptions. If defenses know a wayward throw is coming at some point, they won’t be overly aggressive and will bide their time.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire