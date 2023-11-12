Catching up with the voice of the Boston Celtics, Mike Gorman

In a recent interview with the Yes Network’s Sarah Kustok, legendary Boston Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman reflects on his looming retirement and his time spent with the ball club he covered for decades. Gorman shared his gratitude for the friendships he has made with people across different cities while traveling for games.

He also discussed his close relationship with former Celtics player Paul Pierce and the importance of being true to oneself in the broadcasting industry. Gorman reminisced about his partnership with Tommy Heinsohn, a former Celtics player and head coach, describing him as a great guy and a talented artist.

Gorman also shares his optimism for the Celtics’ future, believing that if they stay healthy, they have the potential to reach the league’s biggest stage again.

To hear the interview in full for yourself, check out the clip embedded above.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

