Catching up with Stig: John Stiegelmeier enjoying the Jackrabbits run back to Frisco

Jan. 5—FRISCO, Tex. — Retirement has been good to John Stiegelmeier.

The patriarch of Jackrabbit football stepped down after leading South Dakota State to its first national championship in his 26th year as the head coach, and now serves as a senior advisor with the South Dakota State University Foundation.

In some ways it feels like he never left, as the Jackrabbit train has kept on rolling under new coach Jimmy Rogers. The 28-game winning streak the Jacks take with them to Frisco for Sunday's national championship is split down the middle — 14 wins under Stiegelmeier and 14 under Rogers.

The culture 'Stig' created is still very much alive in the building now known as the Stiegelmeier Family Student-Athlete Center.

During Monday's college football playoff game between Washington and Texas, broadcaster Sean McDonough made reference to 'the legendary John Stiegelmeier' when discussing Huskies' offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who began his career as a grad assistant at SDSU before embarking on his climb to the national championship game while at USF, and it served as a reminder of all that Stig accomplished in a coaching career that began at SDSU in 1979.

For the coach, now 66, it's been a bittersweet season. Rogers and the Jacks have made him proud, of course. Stiegelmeier is in Frisco for the game and can't wait to watch his team go for a repeat championship. But the beloved Selby native doesn't deny he misses the game and misses his old job.

Q: Were you watching the Washington-Texas game when they were talking about you the other night?

A: I wasn't, but I heard about it, got plenty of texts and feedback about it. That was pretty neat.

Q: Do you remember Coach Grubb well? He's made quite a name for himself at Washington.

A: Very well. For two reasons. No. 1, he's never forgotten where he's come from, not just South Dakota State but the University of Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota. And No. 2, you know, there are certain people you work with and recognize right away that this guy is special and Ryan Grubb was one of those guys. Humility, work ethic and gratitude — I'm really proud of him.

Q: What's it been like watching the Jacks this year?

A: It's been unique for me. I watch as a coach still, so I don't go through the emotional highs and lows during the game that a normal fan does. For me a big play is just a play, a bad play is just a play. The strategy is still part of your makeup. But lately it's been just so much fun. Just so happy for them. This is the way God meant it to be. I loved my job and I love those guys. I lived my dream and now I get to watch that team continue.

Q: Do you miss it?

A: Yeah, I do. How can you not miss what you loved? But you know, I hope you love your job, too. I talk to so many people who never thought once about their job after they retired and I just think...man. I lived my dream, let's just leave it at that.

Q: How often do you and Jimmy talk? Do you try to leave him alone, does he come to you?

A: We talked a lot early in the season. You know, organizational stuff, how did you do this, how do you do that. Zero football strategy stuff. I just talked to him today about where college football is going. You know, all the stuff with NIL and the portal and all that. But for the most part I try to stay away and keep my distance.

Q: Has it been easy to slide into civilian life and not having the hectic schedule or is the coach in you still trained to always be thinking about the next opponent or the next job to do?

A: Initially it was not easy. I would go home and, at one point I told my wife, this is weird. I come home and my mind is blank. I'm not thinking about a recruit or a play or film. Coaching, you're always on, to some degree. It almost felt like I wasn't as alive at first. But it's just part of the process. Laurie and I had a talk last night just about how much she's appreciated the difference in mentality that she can see. That I'm more present than absent when I'm here.

Q: What do you miss the most?

A: The relationships, the players. But I tell you what, I loved everything about it. I loved talking to a recruit I had never met, but just today I got five, six, seven hugs when I went over to the facility. Everyone's different. For some people it's about the pursuit of a championship or the paycheck, for me it was about seeing young men pursue their dream and accomplish it.

Q: Do you have a different perspective now, on how far the program has come since the Division II days when you first became coach? You were instrumental in getting it to where it is so it's not like you weren't aware of it as it was happening, but now that you have some distance from it is there maybe a greater appreciation for the heights this program has reached?

A: There's no doubt. I think because there's so many people involved I don't feel like I was any bigger part of it than a backup linebacker. But geez, the crowds you see now. The interest, the wins, being on national TV, the facilities — it really is amazing. And you know what? Every alum that I talked to after we won the national championship I told them — you were a part of this. Because they were. No matter who they are. That process of where we were and where we got to took a lot of people believing and sacrificing.

Q: Have you looked ahead to the matchup with Montana, done any scouting of the Griz or are you done with that kind of thing?

A: Oh, no, I'm still a coach. The coach in me has looked at it in depth. But I'm not giving you any information. I think there's one glaring factor that could affect the game. We'll see what happens. Get back to me after the game.

Q: I imagine it will be an emotional experience watching these seniors play their final game, too. You spent an awful lot of time with that group.

A: No doubt. That multiplies the emotions. It's the end of careers of people that, you know, Zach Heins, the Jankes, Mike Morgan, Mason McCormick, now we're down to one last game for those guys. It's emotional. I love those guys.