Catching Freedom, owned by Ankeny's Dennis Albaugh, finishes fourth at Kentucky Derby

Catching Freedom, a horse owned by Ankeny businessman Dennis Albaugh, finished fourth in Saturday's Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky.

Mystik Dan won the 150th Derby at Churchill Downs, keeping Albaugh’s Derby entrant out of the winner’s circle. Sierra Leone was second and Forever Young finished third.

Albaugh Family Stables purchased Catching Freedom for $575,000 at the 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

Kentucky-bred Catching Freedom, sired by Constitution and whose dam is Catch My Drift, won his maiden race Oct. 1 at Churchill Downs and opened his 3-year-old season Jan. 1 with a victory in the Smarty Jones at Oaklawn Park. After a third-place finish Feb. 17 in the Grade 2 Risen Star at Fair Grounds — behind Sierra Leone and Track Phantom — Catching Freedom bounced back to win the Louisiana Derby.

Albaugh has had seven Derby entrants, and he's still looking for a victory.

The highest finisher was Angel of Empire, which finished third in 2023. Brody’s Cause was seventh in 2016. J Boys Echo was 15th in the 2017 Derby, and Free Drop Billy was 16th in 2008.

It wasn’t immediately known if any of Albaugh's horses will run in the second leg of the Triple Crown – the Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Albaugh owns a billion-dollar international pesticide company headquartered in Ankeny. Albaugh mortgaged his home to start the company. He operates the stable with racing manager and son-in-law Jason Loutsch.

