Catching up with former area athletes: Lindsey Roth sets Dakota State record in 1,500-meter run

May 9—MADISON, S.D. — Dakota State sophomore Lindsey Roth was tabbed as the North Star Athletic Association women's outdoor track athlete of the week following a record-setting run at at the Minnesota State-Mankato Maverick Open on May 1.

The Parkston product broke the DSU school record in the 1,500-meter run, clocking in at 4 minutes, 42.15 seconds. Roth's run bested a mark set in 1998 by Marie Parker-Sample, a former NAIA All-American and Trojans Hall of Fame inductee, by more than 3.5 seconds.

With an 800-meter mark of 2 minutes, 21.13 seconds, set on April 12 at the Sioux City Relays, Roth leads the NSAA standings in both the 800 and 1,500 meters ahead of this week's conference championships. Of note, Roth's 1,500-meter time is nearly nine seconds faster than the second-place NSAA athlete.

Roth also helped establish a new school record in the women's distance medley relay at the Drake Relays. With Roth as the final leg, the Trojans finished in 12 minutes, 34.76 seconds.

SIOUX FALLS — Riley Rothschadl, of Tyndall, has carved out a role as a freshman in a deep pitching staff for the powerhouse Augustana baseball program.

The former Bon Homme Cavalier has hurled 24 innings across nine appearances with three starts for the NSIC regular-season champion Vikings so far this spring. Rothschadl, who's racked up 31 strikeouts against nine walks and yielded seven earned runs, owns a 2-0 win-loss record, 2.63 earned run average and .205 batting average against.

Augustana rolled over Concordia-St. Paul by a 19-3 score in the NSIC quarterfinals, setting up an NSIC semifinal matchup against Wayne State on Thursday. As a pitching staff, the Vikings rank No. 1 strikeouts per nine innings (11.9) and No. 1 in walks/hits per nine innings (1.18) and No. 3 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.39)

With an overall record of 42-8, Augustana was ranked No. 9 nationally in the May 8 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll. In the final official NCAA Division II Central Region rankings, Augustana stood at No. 4.

FREMONT, Neb. — Jenna Grosdidier, an Ethan native and former Mitchell Marlin, was a key contributor for the Midland University women's club hockey team this season, as the Warriors made a run to the national semifinals.

A senior forward, Grosdidier appeared in 29 games, recording 11 goals and 10 assists during the regular season and adding one goal and one assist in two playoff games. During her career, Grosdidier racked up totals of 34 goals with 31 assists in 95 games.

Grosdidier was one of seven players to eclipse 20 points on the season for the powerhouse Warriors, who boasted a 30-2-2 on the season, the best mark in the Women's Midwest College Hockey conference. Midland was ranked No. 2 in the American Collegiate Hockey Association's Women's Division 1 at the end of the regular season.

Midland fell 5-3 in the national semifinals to No. 3 Adrian College (Mich.), which went on to win the national championship.