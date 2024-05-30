Catching up with former area athletes: Jared Miller named all-GPAC honorable mention for Mount Marty baseball

May 30—YANKTON — Mitchell High School product Jared Miller received an honorable mention all-conference nod for Mount Marty as part of the Great Plains Athletic Conference postseason awards this spring.

Miller, a senior pitcher, hurled 53 1/3 innings and owned a 3-3 overall record across 13 appearances on the mound for the Lancers this season. He compiled a team-best 4.39 earned-run average among those with at least 10 innings pitched to go with 69 strikeouts against 47 hits and 32 walks allowed.

Miller produced perhaps his best outing of the season with six shutout innings as part of a 5-0 win over Dordt on April 5. In the contest, Miller had 10 strikeouts while yielding three hits and two walks.

Mount Marty went 29-23 overall this season with a 14-14 record in GPAC play.

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Mitchell product Caitlin Ostbye helped a pair of relays to top-four finishes at the Great Plains Athletic Conference championships.

Ostbye, a senior sprinter, ran as part of the Red Raiders' 4x100 and 4x400-meter relay squads this spring. The latter finished as the GPAC championship meet runner-up in 3 minutes, 52.16 seconds, while the former was fourth with a time of 48.63 seconds.

Individually, Ostbye took eighth place in the 100-meter dash at the conference championships, running the race in 12.41 seconds in prelims and 12.45 seconds in finals.

NWC's 4x400-meter relay also qualified for the NAIA outdoor track and field championships in Marion, Indiana, on May 22-24. Ostbye and the Red Raiders ran a 3:52.87, finishing 17th nationally.

MARION, Ind. — Former area standouts Thaniel Schroeder, a Freeman Academy product, and Lindsey Roth, of Parkston, both ran at the NAIA outdoor track and field championships on May 22.

Schroeder, who runs at Dordt University, entered the national meet as the second-place finisher in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Great Plains Athletic Conference championships earlier in May. At the NAIA championships, the graduate student took 17th overall (sixth in his 13-man heat) in the prelims with a time of 9 minutes, 22.20 seconds. He did not qualify for the event finals.

Earlier this month, Roth broke the Dakota State program record in the women's 1,500, later claiming the North Star Athletic Association title at that distance. Roth, a sophomore, finished 18th overall during prelims at the national meet with a time of 4 minutes, 54.23 seconds. She did not qualify for the finals.

ABERDEEN — A trio of former Mitchell High School standouts — Jonah Schmidt, Dylan Soulek and Jake Helleloid — were regular presences on the diamond for Northern State this spring.

Schmidt appeared in 41 of the Wolves' 49 games, making 39 starts. The sophomore infielder maintained a .277 batting average with eight doubles and three home runs, ranking fifth on the team in total bases while driving in 22 runs. In the field, Schmidt recorded a .974 fielding percentage, the third-best mark among Wolves with at least 100 total chances.

A freshman infielder, Soulek made 24 appearances with 11 starts. He finished with six RBIs and a .209, though his .340 on-base percentage ranked top-10 on the team. Though he faced just 13 total chances in the field, Soulek had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

Helleloid made four starts among 15 appearances on the mound for NSU as a sophomore. The right-hander's 24 innings pitched was the sixth-most on the team, as he tallied 25 strikeouts.

As a team, the Wolves took a step forward from an 11-win 2023 campaign, going 18-31 this spring.

Schmidt, Soulek and Helleloid are also playing amateur baseball together this summer with the Parkston Rays.