Catching up with former area athletes: Jacy Pulse paces Summit in 400-meter hurdles

Apr. 18—VERMILLION — All-American 400-meter hurdler Jacy Pulse, of Salem, is once again at the top of the Summit League standings for the University of South Dakota.

At the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, hosted by the University of Texas at Austin on March 27, Pulse cruised to a 400-meter hurdle time of 57.61 seconds, the fastest time by a Summit athlete this season by 1.53 seconds. Pulse placed 10th at the 2023 NCAA Championships, and so far this outdoor season, the senior ranks No. 23 nationally in Division I.

Pulse is also the defending conference runner-up in the 100 meters, an event in which she ranks fourth in the Summit to date with a time of 11.60 seconds posted at the USD Challenge on April 13. The McCook Central product is a member of the relays that rank first in the Summit in the 4x100 meters and third in the 4x400 meters. In both relays, Pulse was on the Summit League-winning team last season.

BROOKINGS — Plankinton native Savannah Risseeuw is also among the Summit League leaders in a pair of hurdles events for the South Dakota State University women's track team.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Risseeuw clocked a time of 13.94 seconds at the Bryan Clay Invitational on April 11 in Azusa, California, good for seventh place in the conference. At the same meet, Risseeuw ran the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 3.25 seconds, which ties her for eighth in the Summit.

Risseeuw is also on the Jackrabbits' 4x100-meter relay that ranks third in the conference.

MADISON, S.D. — Former Mitchell Kernel Lukas Bennett is establishing himself as one of the top sprinters in the NAIA's North Star Athletic Association for Dakota State.

Bennett, a freshman, ranks fifth in the NSAA for the 100-meter dash, having notched a time of 11.15 seconds at the USD Early Bird on April 5. A week later at the Sioux City Relays, Bennett ran the 200 meters in 23.26 seconds, placing him sixth in the conference.