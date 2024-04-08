Catching up with former area athletes: Guericke helps West Texas A&M softball to D-II No. 1 ranking

Apr. 8—CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M softball's Megan Guericke, a native of Alexandria, has been a key cog this season for the nation's No. 1 ranked Division II softball team.

The Buffs have a record of 35-4 on the season and are 27-3 in the Lone Star Conference and moved into the No. 1 slot of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top-25 on April 2.

Guericke, a senior who plays first base, second base and left field, has started all 39 games this season with a .261 batting average and a .404 on-base percentage. She has hit four home runs and driven in 19 RBIs, with 23 runs scored. This is her third season on the West Texas A&M roster after transferring from Division I Northern Illinois. At the plate, Guericke has taken a big step forward after hitting .197 at the plate in 49 games last season.

Emilee Boyer (Harrisburg) and Heidi Vortherms (Sioux Falls) are the other two South Dakotans on the roster and have combined to throw more than 76% of the team's innings. The team is coached by former Augustana assistant coach Michael Mook and won the 2021 Division II national championship.

YANKTON — Mitchell product Jared Miller is among the leading arms for the Mount Marty University baseball team this spring.

As of April 7, Miller, a senior right-handed pitcher, leads the team with 40 1/3 innings pitched and is second on the team in strikeouts with 53, an 11.83 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. He also has a 1.34 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) and a 4.02 earned-run average.

Miller has seven starts in nine appearances this season with a 2-3 record. He's coming off a three-hit, one-run performance over seven innings on March 15 against Northwestern, in which he struck out nine batters. He also struck out eight in four innings in a 12-2 win over Mayville State on Feb. 24.

Mount Marty (19-14, 5-7 GPAC) will play Tuesday, April 9 hosting Morningside in Yankton and will visit Hastings on April 13 and 14 for a four-game series.

MARSHALL, Minn. — Peyton Nash, a senior right fielder from Mitchell, has been a regular starter for Southwest Minnesota State baseball in its college baseball season.

Through April 7, Nash is hitting .291, starting in 22 of 25 games this season. He has seven doubles, two triples, eight runs scored and 14 RBIs. Nash hit his first collegiate home run in a game against Bemidji State on March 29, driving in three runs in the game. He has a career-best .374 on-base percentage and .468 slugging percentage.

Brady Brosz, also a Mitchell native, has thrown 2 1/3 innings this season in four appearances with an 11.57 ERA and two strikeouts as a relief pitcher.

The Mustangs (17-11, 11-8 NSIC) are back in action on Wednesday, April 10 at Wayne State (Neb.) for a doubleheader. SMSU returns to play at home for a doubleheader on April 17 hosting Northern State.