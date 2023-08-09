Catching the excitement

Aug. 9—OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School football team's offense ran 373 plays last fall.

Only 67 of those 373 were pass plays, meaning the Bulldogs threw the ball less than 20 percent of the time when the ball was in their possession. During Ottumwa's annual Friday Night Lights Football Camp last week, however, players enjoyed airing out plenty of passes during drills on Tom Kopatich Field.

"I think the kids threw the ball more here than our team will all season," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin joked. "Our guys did a good job improvising some things and getting the kids excited to play. There were a lot of sweaty kids after this was over."

Building excitement for the sport from an early age has always been what Goodvin has sought in order to re-establishing the winning tradition of Ottumwa football. Dozens of elementary and middle school students took the field last Friday at Schafer Stadium learning from current Bulldog players, many of whom were former youth football campers, working on every fundamental skill from tackling to blocking to passing and running.

In the end, Ottumwa Youth Football players took part in a fun '14-on-14' drill of sorts in which campers lined up on either side of the field trying to stop the other from reaching a certain point on the field over the course of five plays. While there were plenty of passes put up, the biggest gains came on rushing attempts including the play that came the closest to reaching the end zone.

"That's our plan. Sometimes, the most success comes when you try to grind it out."

Ottumwa football is coming off the program's most successful season in seven years, coming within a touchdown of a winning record going 4-5 with a season-ending 42-34 loss at Waterloo West preventing the Bulldogs from the program's first overall winning season since 2010. That final game, however, spoke to the strides made by Ottumwa as the 2022 season finale against the Warhawks ended with a 70-0 home loss just one year earlier.

Goodvin is not only hoping to build off that success this fall when the Bulldogs take the field for the 2024 campaign, but is hoping the success of 2023 brings with it an extra level of excitement for the future Bulldog players that were on the field last week.

"I made a comment that it looked like recess at an elementary school. That's good to see. When you drive around town, you see kids out there throwing the football around," Goodvin said. "We try to make this fun and try to encourage them to come back for more. I think the success we had last year, from the varsity level on down, has brought a lot of excitement and enthusiasm.

"We started our high school camp with a good turnout. Kids are working hard and understand we're in the second year of our system offensively. Kids are starting to understand it and doing a good job with it."

Ottumwa put three teams on the field last year as part of the 2022 youth football season, joined by two teams from Fairfield as well as teams from Cardinal and Van Buren County. Nearly 60 Ottumwa players were part of last year's OYFL season, a number Goodvin is hoping will grow this season with sights also set on continuing to build up numbers for Ottumwa's middle school football program.

"Last year was first time we went back to a pair of seventh-grade teams and a pair of eighth-grade teams," Goodvin said. "From the seventh-graders last year that will be eighth-graders this year, we're struggling a little bit with numbers. There were about 45 seventh-graders here this year at camp but only about 22 incoming eighth graders. We need to get that number up so we can continue to let kids play football.

"It's hard to explain to the kids at that level that it's not always about winning and losing. It's about participating, learning our system and understanding what it's like on a football field. You can't do that from the sidelines."

The final word given by Goodvin to the participants of the Ottumwa football camps was to get the word out to come out and join the program. Registration for the Ottumwa Youth Football League will be continue throughout the month at Schafer Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 20 each day at 1 p.m. Ottumwa Middle School's annual Bulldog Bash, will include sign-ups and the handing out of equipment, will be held at Evans Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 17.

"The big thing that I preach to them is you never know how kids are going to develop," Goodvin said. "The real little kid in seventh grade might grow up to be one our offensive lineman as a junior or a senior. You can't give up. You've got to keep grinding. The best way to keep them excited it to allow them to play and not just stand and watch. That's the philosophy behind having multiple teams at all levels both in middle school and younger. We want as many teams as we can out playing and learning the game."

