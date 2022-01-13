Catching up on the College Basketball season

Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek takes you through the biggest storylines from the college basketball season now that the college football season has ended.

KRYSTEN PEEK: College football is over, and for fans looking to dive into the college basketball midseason and get to know these teams a little bit better before March Madness, I'm here to catch you up on what you've missed. Here are three things to get you caught up if you're just now tuning in to the college hoops season. Starting with number one, meaning there is no clearcut number one overall team in college basketball this season. Last year we had Gonzaga, went undefeated, and up until earlier this week, both Baylor and USC remained unbeaten. Number one Baylor lost to number 19, Texas Tech, and number 5 USC lost to unranked Stanford, so come Monday we'll have a new number one team in college basketball for the fifth time this season. If the season so far is any indication of how the tournament will be, it's going to be loaded with upsets and every team is beatable, making it fun for everyone this year. Coach K is retiring after 42 seasons as head coach at Duke. The Blue Devils haven't been ranked outside the top 10 all season and are led by potential number one overall pick in this upcoming draft, Paolo Banchero. Yes, they did just lose to unranked Miami last weekend, but this Duke team has a lot of talent, mixed with veterans and young stars, to make a memorable run to send Coach K out on a high note. With conference play just starting, there have been a couple potential tournament sleepers and dark horses emerging early. LSU beat number 18 Kentucky and number 22 Tennessee in the last two games and have a ton of athleticism on the team, led by Tari Eason and Darius Days. Ohio State beat Duke already this season and has nine seniors on the team, with EJ Liddell and Jamari Wheeler leading the Buckeyes to a 10 and 3 start. There's still a lot of games left to be played, but both these two teams could make big runs come tournament time. For continual coverage on all the latest college hoops news leading up to March Madness, keep it right here on Yahoo! Sports.