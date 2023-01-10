Catching up on College Basketball with the football season ending

Ski

The massive dichotomy between the snow-rich and snow-poor areas of ski country is growing larger by the day--case in point, Vt.’s Mad River Glen just shuttered due to lack of snow while the Mountain West and Far West are getting buried. The last storm dropped several feet of snow over the weekend through yesterday (Jan. 9), pushing the overall snow total to 270 inches, while the next storm has already arrived and is expected to leave another 30 to 36 inches in its wake. The resort is reporting a season total of 310 inches of snow as of this morning (Jan. 10), with a 164-inch base at the Main Lodge and a 230-inch base at the summit.