Catching up on Chiefs’ latest pro day attendance
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to actively attend pro days this month. They’re collecting as much information as possible to make informed decisions in April when it comes to this year’s draft-eligible talent.
We’ve already confirmed that the Chiefs have been to pro days for Texas, Purdue, UNLV, Columbia, Illinois, South Carolina, and Georgia. We’ve since been able to confirm several more pro days that the team has attended over the past week.
Here’s a look at the latest pro days that Chiefs scouts have attended:
Central Michigan
The Chiefs were among the NFL teams that were represented at the Central Michigan pro day on Wednesday, March 15. Here’s a look at the players who participated in the pro day in some capacity:
WR Carlos Carriere
WR Dallas Dixon
EDGE Thomas Incoom
DB Ronald Kent Jr.
OL Jamezz Kimbrough
RB Lew Nichols III
OL Jeremy Saddler
DL John Wesley Whiteside
TE Joel Wilson
Incoom was the lone player of this group to participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He was also a standout performer at the Senior Bowl.
A player to watch for Kansas City is RB Lew Nichols III. He was the leading rusher in the FBS in 2021, but he saw a less productive season this past year when he was hampered by injuries.
Michigan State
All 32 NFL teams were represented at the Michigan State pro day on Wednesday, March 15. Here’s a look at the players who participated in drills and on-field workouts:
P Bryce Baringer
TE Daniel Barker
S Kendall Brooks
RB Jarek Brousard
OL Matt Carrick
S Xavier Henderson
OT Jarret Horst
TE Tyler Hunt
WR Jayden Reed
DT Jacob Slade
LB Ben VanSumeren
CB Ronald Williams
Michigan State CB Ameer Speed performed at the Georgia pro day.
Jayden Reed stood on his numbers from the combine, but took part in on-field drills.
In terms of standout performances, no one had a better day than Ben VanSumeren. His 42.5-inch vertical jump and 131-inch broad jump would have both ranked first among linebackers at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He posted 29 repetitions of 225 on the bench. His 4.40s 40-yard dash at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds was extremely impressive. If anything he proved to be an elite athlete.
Army
The Chiefs were one of over two dozen NFL teams represented at West Point for the Army pro day on Thursday, March 16.
Here are all of the players who participated in the pro day in some shape or form:
DL Kwabena Bonsu
EDGE Andre Carter II
DB Marquel Broughton
RB Braheam Murphy
DB Isaiah Morris
RB Maurice Bellan
Wagner EDGE Titus Leo also participated in the Army pro day.
Wagner EDGE and @ShrineBowl standout Titus Leo (@LeoTitus10) had a great Pro Day at Army yesterday.
✅ 4.66-4.70 range in 40
✅ 10’9 broad jump
✅ 4.32 short shuttle
Each of those in top 85th percentile among DEs. Lived up to his “Freak’s List” expectations. 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/qB4c0ROoBW
— Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 17, 2023
Carter went through testing and on-field drills in an effort to improve his times from the combine, which he did in some cases. He also ran the 40-yard dash for the first time, which reportedly came in over 4.8 seconds.
Georgia Tech
All 32 NFL teams were represented at the Georgia Tech pro day on Thursday, March 16.
Here’s a look at the players who participated in either drills and on-field workouts or both:
WR Malachi Carter
LB Ayinde Eley
RB Hassan Hall
WR E.J. Jenkins
OL William Lay III
LB Charlie Thomas
DL Keion White
Most of the NFL was in town to see DL Keion White, who ran one 40-yard dash (4.7 unofficial at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds) before sustaining a hamstring injury and pulling out of the rest of the drills.
I’m told the Chiefs took an interest in receivers E.J. Jenkins and Malachi Carter, both potential priority free agents in April’s draft. Jenkins ran a 4.56 unofficial 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds. Some teams view him as a developmental tight end prospect in the NFL given his size.
Eastern Michigan
The Chiefs were among the NFL teams represented at the Eastern Michigan pro day on Thursday, March 16.
Here are the players who participated in the festivities at Eastern Michigan:
OL Richard Bates Jr.
DB Brandon Benson
WR Hassan Beydoun
DL Jordan Crawford
WR Dylan Drummond
TE Gunnar Oakes
QB Taylor Powell
EDGE Jose Ramirez
OL Sidy Sow
DB Russell Vaden
According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Chiefs are among the teams taking an interest in pass rusher Jose Ramirez. He’s been a standout in the pre-draft process, with an impressive showing during the East-West Shrine Bowl. I’m a little shocked to hear this given that Ramirez projects as a 3-4 OLB and isn’t a fit based on Steve Spagnuolo’s typical thresholds for size, weight and arm length.
I’m told the team did spend some time with Sidy Sow, who had a head-turning day at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He reminds me a bit of EMU alumnus Andrew Wylie in the sense that I think he could play both left and right guard as well as the right tackle position in the NFL.
Tulane
All 32 NFL teams were represented at the Tulane pro day on Thursday, March 16.
Here’s a look at all of the players in attendance and participating in some capacity:
LB Nick Anderson
DT Tylo Phillips
RB Tyjae Spears
LB Dorian Williams
Spears was the player that most teams were in attendance for. He did not run at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, but he reportedly glided through to a 4.47s 40-yard dash at his pro day. That’s a respectable time that should get him interest from clubs on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft.
Michigan
All 32 NFL teams were represented at the Michigan pro day on Friday, March 16.
Here’s a look at all of the players in attendance to participate in either drills or testing:
K/P Rhett Anderson
WR Ronnie Bell
OT Ryan Hayes
CB Gemon Green
TE Joe Hongiford
K Jake Moody
EDGE Mike Morris
C Olu Oluwatimi
P Brad Robbins
TE Luke Schoonmaker
TE Carter Selzer
DT Mazi Smith
According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Chiefs have shown interest in Bell, who is a Kansas City native that played high school football at Park Hill. Bell told Chiefs Wire at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine that he met with the team at the Senior Bowl. He stood on his 40-yard dash from the combine (4.54s with a 1.52s 10-yard split). He did run the agility drills, though. His 6.59s 3-cone time would have ranked second at the combine and his 4.04s short shuttle would have ranked third among all receivers.