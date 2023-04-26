Catching Buffalo: Which Colorado transfers Arkansas should recruit

Since Deion Sanders took over, the college football world has had its eyes on the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

47,000 fans showed up to Folsom Field in the snow to watch the spring game. The biggest headline was Deion Sanders walking with the biggest fan, and a Travis Hunter touchdown.

The biggest ripple effect came after the game when 20 players on the roster entered the transfer portal.

Sanders is not afraid to tell players they are not good enough and it’s time to hit the road. His first day on the job, he told the entire roster that he is bringing his guys from Jackson State to the town, and once again, hit the road.

For the rest of the college football world, they can poach on the Buffalos who are leaving campus. Here are some that could be better as Razorbacks.

WR Montana Lemonious-Craig

They call him MLC in Boulder and they are surprised. He scored two touchdowns and accumulated 168 yards in the spring game, which could signal a potential top player this season.

S Tyrin Taylor

After losing a good bulk of the secondary, it wouldn’t hurt to add another defensive back to the room. Taylor has experience and athleticism to give the secondary some depth.

RB Deion Smith

Arkansas’ running back group is probably the best overall unit on the team, so adding another is the least concern. Smith was the leading rusher for the Buffalo and one of the longest tenured player on the roster. Injuries do happen and it’s nothing wrong with adding depth.

