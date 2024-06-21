Catching up with the Austin area's top 2023 seniors' first seasons as college freshmen

Last week's Austin Area High School Sports Awards show at the Long Center honored this year's top area athletes from Central Texas, including Stony Point's Josiah Moseley, our boys basketball player of the year, who's headed to Villanova; Liberty Hill's Rylee Slimp, our softball player of the year, who's going to UCLA; Cedar Park's Isabel Conde De Frankenberg, our cross-country and track and field athlete of the year, who plans to run at Oregon; Round Rock's Xavier Drumgoole, our boys track and field athlete of the year, headed for Stanford; Wimberley's Jaxon Donaldson, our boys golfer of the year, going to Texas State; and Georgetown swimmer Ryan Kelly, our boys athlete of the year, bound for Texas.

But what about 2023's top stars? Our 2023 awards show honored several seniors who, just like this year's seniors, were headed off to continue their careers in college. And several went on to make impacts as freshmen.

Whatever happened to ...

Former Westlake defensive lineman Colton Vasek was limited by a back injury for most of his freshman season at Texas, but he shined in the Longhorns' spring game in April and is expected to step up this fall.

Taylor's Jarvis Anderson, Stephen F. Austin football/track

Anderson made headlines at Taylor High School, where he starred in multiple sports as a deaf athlete. Our 2023 Central Texas boys athlete of the year played football for Stephen F. Austin last fall and shined in track this spring, winning a silver medal in the triple jump and bronze in the 400-meter hurdles at the Western Athletic Conference outdoor championships in Orem, Utah.

Georgetown's Mckenzie Bailey, TCU track

Bailey, who was named the 2023 Central Texas girls athlete of the year, competed in six events for TCU during the NCAA indoor season, kicking off her freshman year with a pair of fourth-place finishes in the mile and 3,000-meter run. She was second with a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 55.57 seconds in the 5,000 at the Boston University Open in February.

Austin High's Jade Clack, TCU basketball

The former Maroons standout played sparingly as a freshman with the Horned Frogs, getting into 13 games but logging 10 or more minutes only four times. A four-star prospect coming out of Austin High, Clack was the 2023 Central Texas girls player of the year. She has transferred to Tulsa and will have three years of eligibility left with the Golden Hurricanes. She was one of two highly regarded recruits from TCU's 2023 class to transfer out, following Victoria Flores' jump to Rice, and she will be reunited at Tulsa with Paige Bradley, a TCU guard who also transferred out.

Westwood's Marko Mesarovic, Clemson tennis

Mesarovic, a three-time state champion at Westwood who led the Warriors to the state team tennis title in 2022 and was the 2023 Central Texas boys tennis player of the year, posted an 18-16 singles record as a freshman at Clemson.

Bowie's Olivia Moreno, Arkansas wrestling

Moreno, the American-Statesman's three-time girls wrestler of the year, started out at Arkansas in the fall but did not wrestle. She ended up transferring to McKendree (Ill.) University, where she will continue her wrestling career.

Former Westwood goalkeeper Atlee Olofson, shown warming up before a 2023 playoff match, started as a freshman for Notre Dame, which went 7-3-2 with her in the net.

Westwood's Atlee Olofson, Notre Dame soccer

The former Warriors standout, who was the 2023 Central Texas soccer player of the year, became a freshman starter for Notre Dame by the time the ACC schedule began, and she finished with a 7-3-2 record in the net, including five shutouts. She allowed an average of 1.17 goals a game. She was the highest-rated player in the Fighting Irish's 2023 signing class, which ranked No. 6 nationally. She earned a spot on the ACC's all-academic team.

Tennessee outside hitter Mackenzie Plante, third from left, had 44 digs, 32 kills, four blocks and three aces in 14 matches.

Dripping Springs' Mackenzie Plante, Tennessee volleyball

Plante, who was an all-state outside hitter for the Tigers and the 2023 Central Texas volleyball player of the year, played in 14 matches her first season at Tennessee, contributing 44 digs, 32 kills, four blocks and three aces. And she saved one of her biggest performances for her last one, as she entered a Sweet 16 match against Texas as a libero in the third set and finished with a career-high 15 digs.

Georgetown's Isa Torres, Florida State softball

The former Georgetown standout and 2023 Central Texas softball player of the year had a smashing debut at Florida State, starting 61 of the Seminoles' 62 games in a 46-16 season that ended in the super regionals against eventual national champion Oklahoma. She batted .356 with nine home runs and 57 RBIs and led the team with 15 doubles. Torres had a walk-off single to beat Texas Tech in February, hit a two-run walk-off home run to beat North Carolina State in late March and was a finalist for national freshman of the year.

Former Georgetown star Isa Torres, the American-Statesman's 2023 Central Texas softball player of the year, kept right on rolling as a freshman at Florida State, hitting .356 with nine home runs, 57 RBIs and a team-high 15 doubles for the NCAA super regional finalists.

Westlake's Colton Vasek, Texas football

The former Chaparrals standout and Central Texas defensive football player of the year dealt with a lingering back injury his first season and ended up redshirting. The defensive end played well during the Longhorns' annual Orange-White scrimmage in April and is expected to be a contributor this fall. His spring game stats included four tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. "Colton Vasek, it was great to have him play the way he played today," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after the scrimmage.

Giddings' Carlie Weiser, Texas A&M track

Weiser, a six-time state champion in the discus and shot put at Giddings who was named Central Texas' girls track and field athlete of the year, continued her success as a freshman in College Station. Her discus throw of 52 feet, 8 inches at the Tom Jones Memorial in April in Gainesville, Fla., was the second-longest throw in Aggies history.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Catching up with Austin area's top 2023 seniors' freshman college year