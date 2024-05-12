Catching up with Anthony Switzer (Arkansas Football Recruiting Report 5-12)

FAYETTEVILLE, A.R. (KNWA/KFTA) – On a brand new Arkansas football recruiting report with Otis Kirk, newly committed Hog Anthony Switzer joins the show!

Watch Switzer, Kirk, and PTN’s Evan Kamikow talk about the Marion, A.R. native’s journey from High School, to Arkansas State, Utah State, and finally up here to Fayetteville.

