Catching air: Skateboarders test their mettle at inaugural Waynetown Throwdown

Jun. 15—The skaters of Haywood County showed up and showed out in the Waynetown Throwdown competition last Saturday, turning the Waynesville Skate Park into a proving ground.

Skaters flew off every ramp, rail and rim of the concrete course. Some caught big air. Some impressed with technical footwork. And some even went vertical.

For five hard hours, skaters pushed the envelope for a team of three judges.

"It's hard to judge anybody else's creativity," said Jeremy Dirocco, a long-time Waynesville skater and one of the judges. "But because we have been skating so long, we have a pretty good idea of who is staying consistent, who is doing good tricks, more difficult tricks — even though the average spectator might not realize the technicality of the trick they just saw."

Whether it was a frontside heelflip or nose stall revert didn't matter to the crowd. They were plenty wowed. And the skaters reveled in introducing their sport to onlookers who happened by.

"It really pushes you to want to do your best. Anyone who came out here on a normal day would not have skated as hard by any means," said former pro-skater Jared Lee.

Lee emceed the throwdown, delivering nearly five hours of running commentary calling the tricks — not unlike a sports broadcaster in the press box of a football game.

But there was one big difference in skateboarding versus other sports: winning took a back seat.

"It's the whole atmosphere, it's not just about the competition," Lee said. "It's more about being with your community and with your people."

Elli Flagg, event organizer and director of Haywood County Recreation, witnessed that first hand.

"Every time I was rushing into groups of skaters to go give the judges their scoring sheets, all that I heard was words of love and affirmation," Flagg said. "It was incredible to see so many skilled people, both young and old, competing together and supporting each other."

All about community

The camaraderie among skaters was indeed on full display. Waynesville skate culture prides itself on an open and inclusive atmosphere, something David Odom noticed instantly when he moved to Jonathan Creek from Alamaba several months ago.

"Everyone is so inviting. This is the best skate scene I honestly have ever been around," he said. "I've been to a lot of parks and had people hate on me for showing up and being so good. Here, they are always hyping me up."

Odom snagged the coveted best trick trophy for his signature upside down flip. But even the youngest, newest skaters can quickly find a home at the Waynesville Skate Park.

"We'll support everyone who wants to come have fun skateboarding. It's a very welcoming community. There's plenty of people who will take you under their wing and offer pointers," said Ryan 'Madman' Christy.

Flagg that spirit was obvious even during competition.

"I don't think I've ever seen such a close knit, heartwarming community before. This community supports so many people that otherwise may not feel like they have a place to belong," Flagg said.

While hometown skaters accounted for most of the 50-strong field of competitors, skaters from across WNC made the pilgrimage to Wayneville for the throwdown, including Walker Stuts from Boone.

"This is one of my favorite parks for sure. I love it. It's big, very clean, you got the creek next door, beautiful scenery, good park vibes. You can't ask for more," he said.

Paving the way

The inaugural Waynetown ThrowDown was jointly hosted by Haywood County and Waynesville Recreation Departments. The skaters praised the time and energy put into staging the event.

"I feel blessed to see all the support out here for the skateboard community," said skater Levi Solomon Sutton. "Everybody here is stoked. You see it. We've got major turn out."

Lee hopes the day's success will pave the way for regular events.

"Skaters crave events that bring the community together and push each other in skating," Lee said. "There's a lot of parks, but none of them are doing events. If Waynesvile can be the place that's doing it, that's a good look for us."

Luke Kinsland, Waynesville Recreation Director, said the event was everything the town could have hoped for.

"It just shows how strong our skate community is," Kinsland said. "We want to grow this event and bring the skate community together as much as we can."

Colin Lanning, a skater who's such a regular at the skate park he's jokingly called "park staff" by fellow skaters, said the throwdown was skaters' chance to show the larger community what they're all about.

"Hopefully, they'll see there's a lot of people who support skateboarding," he said.