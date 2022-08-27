Catching up with 2023 four-star DL Daevin Hobbs about his recruitment

Alabama has shown recent interest in 2023 defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. Since offering Hobbs in early June, the Crimson Tide has hosted him for an unofficial visit. He is also planning to take an official visit to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 22.

Hobbs is regarded as a four-star according to 247Sports’ rankings. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 262 pounds. His sheer athleticism and size stand out above other recruits. Hobbs plays both defensive end and tight end for Jay M. Robinson High School. He also plays for the school’s basketball team as well.

Hobbs has been receiving a lot of interest lately from programs like Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia. With that in mind, he has several official visits scheduled during the fall. Roll Tide Wire was able to catch up with Hobbs in an interview about his recruitment, senior season, and several key factors that will come into play when he makes his decision.

On what the recruiting process has been like for Hobbs and his family

Hobbs: “It’s been good, it’s been a fun process.”

Some key factors towards making a decision

Hobbs: “The little things. At the end of the day, my top schools are all good football programs, so I’m just looking for the small stuff.”

Thoughts on visits to Tuscaloosa so far and the upcoming official visit in October

Hobbs: “They have been really good. Me and my family enjoy going up there and probably just getting ready for the game day environment.”

A player that Hobbs models his game after or emulates

Hobbs: “I watch a lot of Chase Young and Nick Bosa.”

Explaining his skillset for people that aren't familiar

Hobbs: “I would say I’m a big, athletic, and versatile player that can do whatever a coach needs.”

On his biggest influence

Hobbs: “I would say, my parents and coaches.”

On possible official visits outside of visiting Tennessee and Alabama

Hobbs: “Yes, I’m taking a official visit to Georgia.”

On some goals that have been set for his senior season

Hobbs: “I’m working towards being Mr. Football in North Carolina and Gatorade Player of the Year.”

On relationship with Alabama coaching staff and where they envision him playing

Hobbs: “I talk to them a lot and I’m playing defensive end.”

