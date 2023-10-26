Do you need a catcher? You should talk to the Yankees — other teams have

The Yankees are signaling in talks with other clubs that at least two of the catchers on the 40-man roster are available in a trade, according to league sources.

The Yankees’ expectation is to enter the season with Jose Trevino and Austin Wells as the catching tandem. That leaves Ben Rortvedt and Kyle Higashioka as potential victims of a roster crunch.

Rortvedt, 26, has impressed the Yankees and rival scouts with his defense, but has not yet proven he can hit in the major leagues. The Yanks would keep him around as depth on merit alone, but that is not possible because Rortvedt is out of minor league options.

Higashioka, 33, is a highly respected veteran with one year remaining until free agency. Wells’ emergence is the only factor that makes him a potential non-tender candidate.

Because of the above reasons, both Rortvedt and Higashioka are very available in trades at present (trades can’t resume until after the postseason, but teams can talk at any time).

Wells and Trevino are not nearly as available as the other two. Trevino, a Platinum Glove winner, is a favorite of Gerrit Cole, and Wells is an offensive player whose work-the-count approach reminds some evaluators of 1990s dynasty-era Yankees. The Yankees were impressed by Wells' intelligence and game-calling during a late-season callup, and saw his throwing, receiving and blocking as works-in-progress.

Having said that, it doesn’t sound as if Trevino and Wells are completely untouchable either, should an unexpected opportunity arise.