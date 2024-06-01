Catcher Payton Henry hit in the head with baseball bat during Bisons game

BUFFALO, N. Y. (WIVB) — Sources confirmed to News 4 that a Bisons catcher was hit in the head by a baseball bat in Syracuse Friday night during the Bisons-Mets game.

During the seventh inning, Payton Henry was hit in the back of the head after a follow through swing. The game was called immediately.

It was reported that Henry was stretchered off the field and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

The Bisons say Payton is alert and appropriately responsive.

The team will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.