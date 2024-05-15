Catch Winterhawks vs Warriors Game 4 on Portland’s CW,

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Game 4 of the Winterhawks’ run in the WHL championship playoff is Saturday night against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

You can catch the action on Portland’s CW — Your Home for Local Sports — starting with the puck drop at 7 p.m. in Moose Jaw. The Warriors are up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Game 1 ended with the Hawks falling 3-2 against the Warriors on Friday night, with the Warriors continuing their winning streak against the Hawks in Game 2 with a 5-1 score on Saturday in Game 2. Game 3 saw a battle, with the Hawks ultimately falling 4-3 in OT.

Wednesday’s game will be critical for the Winterhawks to stay in the series and force a Game 5 on Thursday in the fight for the Ed Chenoweth Cup.

Portland’s CW is channel 32 for over-the-air customers in the Portland metro region and 703 on Comcast.

