Catch up on the weekend's Premier League action

[BBC]

Mark Chapman introduces highlights and analysis from Sunday's four Premier League fixtures.

If you missed Match of the Day 2, you can catch up on the action on BBC iPlayer.

And you can watch highlights of Saturday's games here.

[BBC]

Listen back to Sunday's BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra match commentaries in full:

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Liverpool