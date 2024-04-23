Catch the playoff watch party as Jacksonville Icemen head to Florida’s West Coast

Don’t miss a second of ice time as your Jacksonville Icemen continue their playoff hunt this week. The series with the Florida Everblades is tied at one game apiece.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Watch parties for the Kelly Cup Playoffs will be held at the Community First Igloo at 3605 Philips Hwy. as Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) will be on the road against the Everblades in Estero.

The Icemen are inviting those who want to watch with fellow fans to the Igloo during the following dates and times:

Wed., April 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Fri., April 26 at 7:30 p.m. - Publix Skating from 8-10 p.m.

Sat., April 27 at 7 p.m. - Publix Skating from 8-10 p.m.

There will be drink specials offered, a playoff menu, raffles, and more.

This event is first come and first serve.

If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be back at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.