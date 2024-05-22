Catch Manti Teo on National Football Morning Show, Thursday

If you’re wondering what legendary Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o has been up to recently you’ll have a chance to find out Thursday.

Te’o will join Kay Adams on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams show Thursday. The show airs at 11 a.m. ET.

Te’o is slated to discuss his playing career, life in post-retirement, and more. Adams is one of the better football media personalities when it comes to connecting with athletes and making their interviews much less run of the mill.

Te’o starred at Notre Dame from 2009-2012, finishing second in the Heisman Trophy race his final year. That was the same year he helped the Fighting Irish to a 12-0 regular season and national championship game appearance.

