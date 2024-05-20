Catch the latest comings and goings in men's and women's college hoops in Rhode Island

We’re coming up on three weeks since the transfer portal slammed shut, and roster movement rumbles on throughout the state.

Players and coaches continue to switch benches ahead of the summer. Offseason workouts will begin shortly with a look ahead to 2024-25.

Providence College’s men's team made the headlines last weekend picking up a commitment from 2025 prospect Jamier Jones. The Friars also could have a major piece of scheduling news if they’re eventually included in the next field for the Battle 4 Atlantis. That’s yet to be confirmed by tournament organizers, but CBS Sports reported Providence will replace Creighton in the loaded eight-team field.

Brown’s women have booked an overseas tour to Portugal and Spain. The Bears will be looking to reach the Ivy Madness field on their home floor next March. A few days abroad and the practices that precede the trip — the dates of which have yet to be confirmed — could prove valuable for Monique LeBlanc and her players.

What transpired elsewhere around the state? Let’s take a look.

Rhode Island women: Jen Fay, Takima Keane, Tenin Magassa

The Rams made another staff change last week, hiring Fay as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Keane's name has been removed from the roster on the program’s website — she'll leave URI after two seasons.

Fay was a standout player on a Sweet 16 team at Quinnipiac and spent the last five seasons on the staff at her alma mater. She was recruiting coordinator for the Bobcats in 2023-24 and helped them upset the Rams in a nonconference meeting at the Ryan Center.

“She has fantastic interpersonal skills that will connect her to our student athletes,” URI coach Tammi Reiss said in a statement. “Jen is going to be a tremendous asset to them on and off the court.”

Fay is the second addition to the URI staff this offseason, joining associate head coach Ali Jaques. The Rams lost Keane and Megan Shoniker, a former associate head coach and recruiting coordinator who was hired away by New Hampshire.

Magassa flipped her commitment from Illinois to Oklahoma State. The fifth-year post player seemed headed for a reunion with former Dayton head coach Shauna Green. Now she’ll play a final season in Stillwater after two years at URI.

Bryant men: Jakai Robinson, Ryan Daly, Tyler Brelsford, Kam Farris

The Bulldogs made three additions and lost a veteran guard last week.

Bryant picked up transfer commitments from Robinson (Miami) and Farris (Marist). They’ve also reportedly added Daly, the former Saint Joseph’s star, to the coaching staff after previous time at Albany. Brelsford departs for Morehead State after three seasons in Smithfield.

Miami Hurricanes guard Jakai Robinson (13) drives to the basket against North Carolina in a Feb. 10 game. He has committed to Bryant for the coming season.

Robinson played in just 17 games for the Hurricanes last season but was a heralded recruit out of Maryland power Rock Creek Christian. The shooting guard claimed offers from the likes of Clemson, Connecticut, Florida, Georgetown, North Carolina State and more. He retains two seasons of eligibility.

Farris was a top bench option for the Red Foxes, averaging 6.6 points and shooting 34.2% from 3-point range in 57 games. He’s a Vermont native and a two-time transfer after spending his first two seasons at Robert Morris.

Brelsford leaves after starting in 50 of his 94 career appearances with the Bulldogs. He started all 33 games in 2023-24 and averaged 5.5 points during his tenure at Bryant. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining.

Daly spent two years with the Great Danes after a playing career that included time with Delaware and the Hawks. He led the Atlantic 10 in scoring after being recruited to Philadelphia by Phil Martelli, and now Daly will be on staff working for Martelli’s son.

Rhode Island men: Jeremy Foumena

Foumena flipped his commitment from High Point to Mississippi State. The former Rams big man will continue next season in the SEC. Foumena retains three seasons of eligibility after a redshirt in 2022-23, debuting with 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 28 games last year.

Rhode Island center Jeremy Foumena is heading to Mississippi State.

Providence women: Davai Matthews

The Friars picked up a commitment from Matthews, a Long Beach State forward who averaged 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18 games last season. Matthews is a Michigan native who played sparingly in 2022-23 before earning more of a role in his second year. Her highlight was a double-double against Cal State Bakersfield, as she totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Providence could be done with incoming transfer business after adding Matthews and Xavier graduate transfer guard Mackayla Scarlett. The Friars will also welcome first-year players Orlagh Gormley and Audrey Shields. Bella McLaughlin (Boston University) is the lone outgoing player who’s announced a commitment to date – Sahana Kanagasabay, Kammie Ludwig and Kendall Eddy are still available.

