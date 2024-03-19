How to catch and what to know about Netflix's new NFL series 'Receiver'

From the people who brought you "Quarterback"...

Netflix's "Quarterback" series was something of a hit and a matter of very good fortune. Kansas City Chiefs passer Patrick Mahomes was one of three subjects on the show, and we know how the 2023 season turned out for him.

Now entering the streaming sphere is "Receiver," the follow-up to the hit docuseries. This time, the behind-the-scenes show will follow – you guessed it – pass catchers.

The streaming giant continues to build out its sports offerings on the platform, leading to the latest series announcement. Other sports series, such as "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" and "Full Swing" have garnered critical acclaim and audience adulation.

Here's what to know, and how to ... catch the upcoming series:

What is 'Receiver'?

"Receiver," the latest series from Netflix, follows the lives and routines of a number of high-profile pass catchers from around the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams and the Detroit Lions' Amon-ra St. Brown will all be featured in the show, Netflix said in a release.

The follow-up to "Quarterback," the 2023 docuseries released by Netflix, the series is expected to give a behind-the-scenes look at each player as they progress through the season.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is one of the players featured in the upcoming Netflix series "Receiver."

When does Netflix's 'Receiver' come out?

"Receiver" is set for a summer 2024 debut, but a specific streaming date has yet to be revealed.

