Catch up with a flurry of February offers for Oklahoma Sooners Football

With national signing day officially in the rearview, Oklahoma has turned its focus to the 2023 and 2024 classes for the most part.

OU has four commits in the 2023 recruiting class, good for No. 15 nationally and third in the Big 12 conference according to 247Sports. That list includes quarterback Jackson Arnold, wide receiver Ashton Cozart, offensive lineman Joshua Bates and athlete Erik McCarty.

Here’s a look at who the Sooners have sent out offers to over the past several weeks.

2024 DB - Tavoy Feagin

Out of Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa, Fla., Tavoy Feagin is regarded as a four-star defensive back by 247Sports, Rivals and On3. The 6-foot, 165 pound defensive back is listed as the No. 12 player from the state of Florida in the 2024 class by 247Sports.

2023 OT - Jven Williams

It’s worth noting off the top that Jven Williams committed to Penn State after the Sooners offered him on Jan. 31. Still, the early signing period in December is a long ways off, so it’s at least worth stashing away.

Williams is a 6-foot-4, 290 pound offensive tackle from Wyomissing High School in Reading, Pa. He’s a consensus four-star offensive tackle according to 247Sports, Rivals and On3.

2024 DB - Jaydan Hardy

Oklahoma re-offered Jaydan Hardy on Feb. 2. He is a 6-foot, 170 pound defensive back at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Hardy is a consensus four-star talent in the 2024 class according to 247Sports, Rivals and On3. 247Sports and On3 both list Hardy as a safety, while Rivals has Hardy ranked as a cornerback.

As a freshman at Lewisville High School in Texas, he was named the Texas District 6-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2020. His father, Darryl Hardy, was a former Tennessee Volunteers and NFL linebacker.

2024 CB - Kaleb Beasley

Kaleb Beasley is a cornerback in the 2024 class. OU offered the 6-foot, 175 pound defensive back on Feb. 4.

Out of the Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Beasley also holds offers from schools such as Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. According to Rivals, Beasley is a four-star defensive back.

2023 S - Kaleb Spencer

Kaleb Spencer is from Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights, Va. The 6-foot-3, 200 pound safety earned an offer from Oklahoma on Feb. 4.

After a great conversation with @CoachTedRoof I’m Beyond Blessed to say I’ve received an offer from THE University of Oklahoma!!🔴⚪️ #BoomerSooner @coachscott33 @BappNAinEZBino pic.twitter.com/cssw1592L4 — Kaleb Spencer (@KalebSpencer8) February 3, 2022

Spencer also holds offers from schools such as Boston College, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. According to Rivals, Spencer is a three-star safety in the 2023 class.

2024 ATH - Khalil "KJ" Bolden

KJ Bolden is considered one of the elite athletes in the 2024 class. 247Sports ranks Bolden as its No. 1 athlete in the 2024 class and Rivals and On3 both have Bolden listed as a four-star recruit as well.

The 6-foot-2, 185 pound track star ran a time of 10.76 seconds in the 100 meters last April. Bolden picked up his OU offer on Feb. 6.

2023 DL - Joel Starlings

Joel Starlings hails from Benedictine High School in Richmond, Va. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound defensive lineman is a consensus four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals and On3.

Rivals ranks Starlings as the No. 15 defensive tackle in the 2023 class. It appears Starlings is leaning toward Michigan, but Oklahoma offered on Feb. 7.

2023 ATH - Moussa Kane

Moussa Kane is a three-star athlete in the 2023 class according to 247Sports, Rivals and On3. The 6-foot-1, 176 pound athlete is out of Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J. Kane earned the Oklahoma offer on Feb. 7.

2024 S - Kenyan Kelly

Kenyan Kelly is a 6-foot-1, 170 pound safety in the 2024 class from Denison High School in Texas. Oklahoma offered on Feb. 7. He also holds offers from Arkansas and Marshall.

2023 WR - Jalen Brown

Jalen Brown is one of the top wide receivers in the 2023 class. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Brown is a five-star prospect. Rivals and On3 both have Brown ranked as one of the top-10 wide receivers in the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-1, 170 pound receiver out of Gulliver Prep in Miami, Fla. earned the Oklahoma offer on Feb. 8.

2024 S - Cornelius "CJ" Heard

CJ Heard is a 2024 safety from the Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Ga. The 6-foot, 200 pound defensive back earned the OU offer on Feb. 9 and also holds offers from schools such as Arkansas, Florida, Georgia Tech and South Carolina.

Heard also announced that he plans to visit Oklahoma March 25-26.

2023 EDGE - Adepoju Adebawore

Adepoju Adebawore is out of North Kansas City High School. The 6-foot-4, 235 pound prospect is ranked by On3 as a four-star recruit, the No. 50 player overall and the No. 9 EDGE in the 2023 class. 247Sports and Rivals have Adebawore listed as a three-star recruit. OU offered on Feb. 11.

I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma! @OU_Football @MiguelChavis65 pic.twitter.com/vQcCqDajC9 — Adepoju Adebawore (@PjBawore) February 12, 2022

2024 ATH - Zaquan Patterson

The Miami Gardens, Fla., native plays at Chaminade-Madonna Prep. The 6-foot, 185 pound class of 2024 prospect is the No. 2 athlete and No. 12 player nationally according to 247Sports. Rivals and On3 both have Zaquan Patterson as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class. OU offered on Feb. 11.

