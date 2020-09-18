Catch This Fade Podcast: Here’s why McCarthy wasn’t wrong to nix pre-snap motion

The Dallas Cowboys have a ship to course correct when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Several players under-performed based on the training camp reports fans were getting, so there was a lot of hostility based on the product put on the field against the Los Angeles Rams.

Sometimes, cooler heads prevail though. After a lot of vitriol spewed about the Dallas offense resembling the 2019 version and shortcomings, Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore might have been in the right mindspace when it came to the use (or lack thereof) of pre-snap motion in the Week 1 loss. K.D. Drummond and CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker dive into this in the opening stanza of Season 5, Episode 4 of the Catch This Fade! Podcast.

Full CTF videos and episodes are available by subscription at Patreon.com/CatchThisFade, but each Friday you can get a mini episode for free via iTunes or your favorite podcatcher.

