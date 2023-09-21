Catch up on the Enquirer's UC Bearcats vs. Oklahoma football coverage sooner than later

The Oklahoma Sooners are coming to town to play UC Bearcats football in its Big 12 opener Saturday.

The Cincinnati Enquirer wants to put all its coverage in one place so you can get what you need sooner, rather than later. On game day, be sure to follow UC reporter Scott Springer on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @sspringersports and on the Enquirer's live file.

University of Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner, a Roger Bacon graduate, is having a breakout season for the Bearcats and will be a key part of their offense against Oklahoma.

News you can use on game day

Need-to-know basis: It's Oklahoma week for the Bearcats. Here's everything you need to know before Saturday.

Big Noon Kickoff: Fox Sports bringing 'Big Noon Kickoff' show to UC for Big 12 opener vs. Oklahoma

How to watch: UC's first Big 12 game against the Oklahoma Sooners

Three keys for a UC win: UC's Big 12 football debut: Three keys to success against Oklahoma's Sooners

Defense, defense: UC Bearcats' success vs. Oklahoma hinges on their pass rush in Big 12 opener

History lesson: Remembering the time UC football nearly upset Oklahoma when they last met in 2010

Bowl game path: How Cincinnati Bearcat football can rack up 6 wins to reach a bowl game

Models: UC panel to host 3 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models ahead of Bearcats-Sooners showdown

Get to know the players and coaches

Who is Corey Kiner? Former Roger Bacon star RB is having breakout season for UC Bearcats

Who is Dontay Corleone? 'The Godfather,' from Colerain HS, leads UC Bearcats' defense

Who is Scott Satterfield? 5 things to know about the UC football coach

More about Oklahoma from our sister paper

Readers with a digital subscription to The Cincinnati Enquirer can use the login to reach premium content from The Oklahoman.

Springfield native a Sooner: Why OU football's Kendel Dolby is thankful for journey from Ohio to NEO & beyond

Hello again: OU football's Kani Walker excited to face his former Louisville coach, Scott Satterfield

Big 12 football conference preview: Oklahoma, Texas ready to ride off into sunset

Traditions: War Eagle. Sooner Schooner. The Grove. Top college football traditions, ranked.

From OU's coach: What OU football coach Brent Venables had to say about Dasan McCullough's status & more

More: OU football vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, betting line, matchup breakdown

Coverage of their last games

Takeaways from UC's loss: 5 observations on UC football's Victory Bell loss vs. Miami University

'For Miami, it means everything': Miami claims Victory Bell over Cincinnati after 16 years

Takeaways from OU's win: Five takeaways from Oklahoma Sooners' win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

More on Tulsa win: OU football savors monster day from Dillon Gabriel, Nic Anderson. 'Beautiful thing to see'

