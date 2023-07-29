Catch up on the Enquirer's 2023 high school fall sports coverage

The Cincinnati Enquirer wants to get you caught up on our fall high school sports preseason coverage to get you ready for the regular season to start.

The Enquirer will update this file with coverage as it's published, including cross country, water polo, football conference previews, three remaining Ohio's Best stories (volleyball, girls soccer and boys soccer) and more.

Field hockey

More: Southwest Ohio field hockey players to watch, storylines heading into 2023 season

Football

Players to watch, by position

Quarterback: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school football: Preseason top 10 QBs to watch

Running back: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school football: Preseason top 10 RBs to watch

Receivers: Cincinnati high school football: Preseason top 10 receivers to watch in 2023.

Offensive linemen: Cincinnati high school football: Preseason top 10 offensive linemen to watch in 2023

Defensive linemen: Cincinnati high school football: Top 10 defensive lineman to watch in 2023

Defensive backs: Cincinnati high school football: Top 10 defensive backs to watch in 2023

Linebackers: Greater Cincinnati high school football: Top 10 linebackers to watch in 2023

Features and news

Ohio's Best: The top 23 high school football players in the state in 2023

St. Xavier: 'A lot to prove': Bombers football hungry for success in new season

Beechwood: 'More than we could ask for'; Beechwood football trusts Volker's vision for the season

Withrow: Chris Henry Jr. announces commitment to Ohio State football at SummerFest

Scott: Head football coach resigns three weeks before season opener

Moeller: 'They will be ready': New Moeller head football coach keeps high standards for Crusaders

CHCA: Five things to know about Michigan State commits Mercer and Charlton Luniewski

Newport: Wildcat football to spend a season on the road after stadium reopening delayed

Cooper: 'We're really excited': Cooper football counters tough schedule with talented roster

Recruiting: 2024 recruits Elias Rudolph, Jay'Quan Bostic announce college commitments

Transfer: Cooper adds to talented football roster with Blanchester transfer Michael Mulvihill

Recruiting: University of Kentucky adds Covington Catholic tight end Willie Rodriguez

Golf

Golfers to watch: Greater Cincinnati boys, girls golfers to watch in 2023

Storylines: Storylines to watch in the 2023 Greater Cincinnati high school golf scene

Soccer

Storylines: 2023 Greater Cincinnati high school soccer storylines to watch

Defenders: Preseason top 10 defenders to watch in 2023

Forwards: Preseason top 10 forwards to watch in 2023

Goalkeepers: Preseason top 10 goalkeepers to watch in 2023

Midfielders: Preseason top 10 midfielders to watch in 2023

More: Players to watch, storylines for Cincinnati high school girls tennis in 2023

Volleyball

Blockers: Top Greater Cincinnati blockers to watch in 2023

Defenders: Top Greater Cincinnati defenders to watch in 2023

Hitters: Top Greater Cincinnati hitters to watch in 2023

Setters: Top Greater Cincinnati setters to watch in 2023

General news

Mercy McAuley: UC grad named athletic director at Mercy McAuley High School

Taft: Athletic director Romell Salone steps down

More: 'It's about the well-being of these kids,' Law requires mental health training for coaches

St. Ursula: Audrey Leurck joins U.S. national rowing team for U19 world championships

More: The Enquirer names 2023 Cincinnati High School Sports Awards nominees

More: Announcing the 2023 Enquirer Spring All-Stars for Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

More: East Central athletic director wins national award for promoting girls sports

Swimming: Sycamore grad Carson Foster wins three national swimming championships for Texas

Indian Hill: Lacrosse standout stops goals in net while raising the bar for academic goals

Transfer: Former West Clermont forward Seini Hicks announces transfer to Purcell Marian

