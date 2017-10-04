Catch up on Bruins, Sabres, Red Wings, more (PHT’s Atlantic Division preview)

Between August’s “Team of the Day” series and all the other articles that gets published, Pro Hockey Talk generates a ton of material to get you hyped for the 2017-18 season.
With that in mind, it’s understandable if you missed some great stuff. While these collections aren’t comprehensive, consider these divisional previews to be a good way to get hyped for the rapidly approaching season.
For the PHT’s staff picks, click here.
- Can David Backes bounce back?
- How much gas does Zdeno Chara have left in the tank?
- Not everyone agrees with the Bruins’ salary cap outlook.
- Charlie McAvoy is ready to make an impact.
- David Pastrnak signs big (but reasonable?) contract after long offseason.
- Patrice Bergeron: surprisingly good at making commercials.
In more immediate Bruins news, Bergeron and Backes seem a little banged-up.
No Patrice Bergeron (lower body) on ice again today for Bruins. Has just one partial skate in last 4 days. Spooner centers 63 & 10 at prax
- Jack Eichel signs eight-year, $80M extension.
- Is he worth it?
- Their salary cap outlook after signing Eichel.
- Big decision looming regarding Evander Kane.
- Robin Lehner is under pressure.
- Consider their salary cap outlook
- Petr Mrazek is under pressure.
- There are signs that this franchise can still develop talent, if nothing else.
- Their new arena seems awfully flashy.
Florida Panthers
- Aaron Ekblad hopes for bounce-back year.
- Really, though, health in general might be Panthers’ best friend.
- Dale Tallon shapes the team back in his image, so now he’s under pressure.
- Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith went to Vegas in the makeover.
- Jason Demers was traded to the Coyotes for Jamie McGinn.
- Tallon seemed deliberate in shedding salary this summer.
- Canadiens make another major trade, moving Mikhail Sergachev for Jonathan Drouin.
- Drouin was rewarded with a big, new contract.
- Of course, with that deal comes considerable pressure and responsibility.
- They kept Alex Galchenyuk and added Drouin; questions at center remain.
- Andrei Markov is gone after a long run. Mark Streit ranks as one of his replacements.
- Alex Radulov is also out of town. Ales Hemsky brings in some cheap, veteran offense.
- The good and the bad regarding their salary cap situation.
In more immediate news, the Habs made a minor trade.
… And another one:
Canadiens acquire Kyle Baun from Chicago in return for Andreas Martinsen. Baun will report to Laval.
Ottawa Senators
- Erik Karlsson is limping into this season.
- Craig Anderson‘s contract year drama ended before it began with a new extension.
- The hockey world lost one of its most beloved minds when Bryan Murray passed away.
- Bobby Ryan is under pressure.
Tampa Bay Lightning
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a lot to prove.
- Nikita Kucherov puts offseason criticisms behind him.
- The Lightning re-upped with Tyler Johnson and also committed to Ondrej Palat. As mentioned in the Montreal section, they traded Drouin for Sergachev.
- Steven Stamkos seems optimistic about his health.
Toronto Maple Leafs
- Toronto used its cap excess on two noteworthy veterans: Patrick Marleau and Ron Hainsey. Matt Hunwick is gone with Hainsey in town.
- No doubt, Marleau will be under pressure.
- The Buds signed Connor Brown to what could be a sneaky bargain.
- Mike Babcock warns Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs not to get too ahead of themselves.
