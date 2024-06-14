Catch the Blue Ridge Roller Derby's season finale bout

Jun. 13—Get ready for some hard-hitting, fast-paced action one last time with Blue Ridge Roller Derby's travel team season finale.

The action all takes place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the Smoky Mountain Event Center.

First, Blue Ridge skaters will take on 'The World' in a fun mixup, then the Retrogrades will take on the Richland County Regulators in a sanctioned game that affects national rankings.

Tickets are available for purchase at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/8866d5a5-dbbe-463a-9819-a3557da2887d.

Doors open at 2 p.m. for an afternoon full of live roller derby.

Online or at-the-door tickets are $10.

All ages are welcome and kids 11 and under are free. The game will also feature concessions, including plant-based options.

Proceeds from this event will go towards supporting the inclusive and fun space that Blue Ridge Roller Derby continually creates while playing a competitive sport on eight wheels. BRRD is a non-profit organization that relies on the support of our community to provide action-packed, family-friendly fun on eight wheels.