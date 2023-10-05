He can catch, block and throw. Can versatile Syracuse TE be key to win at North Carolina?

I hate how the Dome is 80 minutes away and not closer to 60 lol.



But boys back home and blessed after a long day in Syracuse. https://t.co/P2MTTRCKGr pic.twitter.com/lTZyIuRUTw — Marquel Slaughter🌊 (@MarquelSports) October 1, 2023

The emergence of Syracuse tight end Dan Villari couldn't have happened at a better time.

As Syracuse prepares for Atlantic Coast Conference road trips to No. 14 North Carolina on Saturday then to No. 5 Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 14, Orange quarterback Garrett Schrader needs playmakers.

Coach Dino Babers led SU to a 4-0 start, but dropped the ACC opener to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's Tigers, 31-14 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Could Villari be the offensive spark that prevents Syracuse from falling down the ACC standings?

The former quarterback's ability to catch, block, run and throw makes him an interesting chess piece for the Orange to dangle.

"Coach was just putting me in great positions to succeed and just do my thing, and gave me a couple of opportunities to catch the ball, which was great," Villari said Wednesday in an interview posted on the Syracuse football team's X.com account.

Dan Villari shows he is 'very talented' in game vs Clemson

Villari's 28-yard touchdown against Clemson may have been Syracuse's top highlight.

A redshirt sophomore, Villari's first career touchdown reception put the Orange within seven in the first quarter. Receiver Umari Hatcher ran a crossing route in front of Clemson's linebackers that widened a window for Villari as he ran up the seam. Shrader's pass was perfect and Villari did the rest. He made the catch on the 11-yard line, leaped over one defender, dodged two others, then carried four Tigers into the end zone.

TOUCHDOWN! 🍊@Dan2Villari with the 28-yard reception from Shrader for his first receiving score.



14-7 | 2:26 Q1 pic.twitter.com/C9ociCBKGO — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) September 30, 2023

"He showed what he can do today. And we knew he could," Schrader said Saturday after Villari's breakout performance against Clemson.

Villari did more than block and catch two passes for 65 yards. A former college quarterback, his number was called on multiple trick play opportunities. SU ran two double-reverse-passes for Villari to use his throwing chops. Both fell incomplete but one drew a pass interference penalty and the other was dropped. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Villari even picked up two rushing yards.

"He is a playmaker. He's a football player first, and he's very talented. It was awesome to see him do what he did," Schrader said.

Villari's time increased after Oronde Gadsden II was injured and lost for the season. Gadsen's 61 receptions last fall shattered Nick Provo's previous mark of 51 as SU's new standard for receiving tight ends. Receivers Isaiah Jones and Trebor Pena didn't play against Clemson either.

North Massapequa, Long Island's Plainedge High School is where Villari played varsity football. He began his college career as a quarterback at Michigan, then transferred to Syracuse in 2022 and converted to tight end. Last season, he started the final three games but caught just one pass all season.

Villari's touchdown against Clemson led Babers to run a similar play in the fourth quarter, when Darrell Gill Jr.'s crossing route pried LeQuint Allen Jr. open on a wheel route for his six-yard touchdown.

"You need a guy that can separate without help. We need guys to run crossing routes to help each other to separate. So you normally have both of those schemes in when you're going to play a team with as much man as they play tonight," Babers said.

What to know about Syracuse football's next game vs No. 15 North Carolina

Syracuse (4-1 overall, 0-1 ACC) will look to bounce back against another formidable league foe.

North Carolina (4-0, 1-0) isn't just ranked No. 14 in the nation. Coach Mack Brown's Tar Heels has quarterback Drake Maye, a prospect the NFL can't wait to draft. They needed double overtime to drop Appalachian State, and also earned wins against South Carolina, Minnesota and ACC foe Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Drake Maye: Has thrown for 1,187 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He's completed 72.7% of his passes and boasts a 154.7 quarterback rating.

Receiver JJ Jones: Racked up a team-high 296 receiving yards. Nate McCollum 21 receptions leads the team. As does Kobe Paysour's two receiving touchdowns.

Running back Omarion Hampton: Has rushed for 383 yards and seven touchdowns — both team-highs.

Linebacker Kaimon Rucker: Has collected four sacks. Cedris Gray leads team 34 combined tackles.

Defensive back Alijah Huzzle: Leads the team with two interceptions and has four pass deflections.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Dan Villari can do more than catch. Syracuse football TE breaks out