Who will catch Aaron Rodgers’ record-breaking touchdown?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown 442 touchdown passes since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2005. His next touchdown pass – which could come Saturday against the Cleveland Browns – will set the new team record, passing Brett Favre.

On Dec. 30, 2007, Favre threw his final regular-season touchdown pass with the Packers to tight end Bubba Franks. Fourteen years later, Rodgers will get the chance to break his record on Christmas Day.

Over 17 seasons, Rodgers has thrown touchdown passes to a variety of different pass-catchers. He’s thrown 130 combined to Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson, who both have 65 scores from No. 12. Randall Cobb has 44. James Jones caught 41. Greg Jennings, who caught Rodgers’ first-ever touchdown pass, hauled in 38.

A full list of Rodgers’ touchdown passes can be viewed here.

But forget the past. The big question now: Who will catch the record-breaking score?

Adams, who leads the Packers with eight touchdown catches, has to be the most likely option, given his ability and incredible connection with Rodgers. But Matt LaFleur’s offense gets a lot of different eligible receivers on the field over a given game, making anyone on the roster a possible option for touchdown No. 443.

