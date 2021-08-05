'Catastrophically destroyed': Dixie Fire wipes out California gold rush town of Greenville

Christal Hayes, David Benda, Jessica Skropanic, Damon Arthur and Terell Wilkins, USA TODAY
·6 min read

GREENVILLE, Calif. — The largest wildfire in California this year "catastrophically destroyed" the gold rush town of Greenville on Wednesday night, then forced the closure of a national park on Thursday while also chasing residents from their homes across the northern Sierra Nevada region.

The Dixie Fire, now the sixth-largest blaze in the state's modern history, has been burning for three weeks and spreading in Northern California's Plumas, Butte, Lassen and Tehama counties. The blaze has already destroyed at least 67 structures, though fire crews have yet to include the damage in Greenville.

Firefighters were bracing for another explosive run of flames Thursday, fueled by strong wind gusts and bone dry vegetation caused by the drought. Red flag weather conditions of high heat, low humidity and a gusty afternoon, with winds as strong as 35 mph, were expected to be a continued threat through Thursday night.

The trees, grass and brush are so dry that “if an ember lands, you’re virtually guaranteed to start a new fire,” fire spokesman Mitch Matlow said.

Already Thursday, the hazardous conditions caused by the blaze forced the closure of the Lassen Volcanic National Park, a more than 100,000-acre park about 130 miles north of Sacramento near the southern end of the Cascade Mountains.

Park staff prepared structures in the area over the past few days, but that may not be enough to save them.

'Everything's been burned': Firefighters witness destruction of historic Greenville in Northern California

What we know: Dixie Fire at 320,000 acres, forces new evacuations in Plumas County

“The fire is moving so fast and so hot, it’s an extremely dangerous situation,” park spokesman Kevin Sweeney said. It’s too early to tell how many acres have burned, he added.

On Wednesday, the fire made its way through Greenville, leaving a trail of destruction in a downtown area that features historic buildings built in the 1800s and throughout the 1949 gold rush. A gas station, hotel and bar were among many fixtures destroyed by flames.

Dan Kearns, a volunteer firefighter, said the winds came up strong Wednesday afternoon and blew the Dixie Fire into town under the type of deadly conditions that have in recent years caused widespread damage in California communities, including Paradise, Redding and Shasta County.

"I'm not going to say total (destruction) because not every structure is gone. But the town it's catastrophically destroyed," Kearns said.

Fire crews from multiple agencies remained in the area into Thursday afternoon, putting out spot fires as thick clouds of smoke and ash floated through the air.

Most of the buildings in the downtown area had been destroyed, including the town library and Indian Valley Community Center. Structures that remained included Greenville High School, a Plumas Bank branch, a Dollar General store and a grocery store.

The historic Bransford & McIntyre General Store, standing since 1881 after a fire destroyed the original 1870s building, was destroyed. So was a small café, where only the metal chairs and an oven were left upright in the burned remains.

“We lost Greenville tonight,” U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who represents the area, said in an emotional Facebook video Wednesday. “There’s just no words.”

As the fire’s north and eastern sides exploded Wednesday, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office issued a Facebook posting warning the town’s approximately 800 residents: “You are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!”

Firefighters worked to quickly evacuate any residents still in the area but several of them were met with gun-toting residents not wanting to leave.

"Talking about the people out there dealing with evacuations ... we have firefighters that are getting guns pulled out on them because people don’t want to evacuate," operations sections chief Jake Cagle said.

Cagle said while he understands it's difficult for property owners, refusing to leave can put a strain on fire resources.

"When our resources come in and they have to load up people in their fire vehicles, that takes us away from fighting the fire," Cagle said.

The growing blaze, which broke out July 21, has burned through more than 322,502 acres, an area larger than the city of Los Angeles. The cause of the blaze is under investigation but Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of its power lines.

An additional 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate Wednesday, bringing nearly 26,500 people in several counties under evacuation orders.

Scene of devastation from Greenville, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The Dixie Fire swept through the small Sierra Nevada community on Wednesday night.
Scene of devastation from Greenville, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The Dixie Fire swept through the small Sierra Nevada community on Wednesday night.

'Going to be a long haul': Massive Dixie Fire merges with Fly Fire, tears through small town as California burns

The blaze surpassed last August's North Complex, which burned 318,935 acres and destroyed 2,352 buildings in Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties, according to Cal Fire records. Fifteen people died as a result of the North Complex.

Ken Donnell left Greenville on Wednesday, thinking he’d be back after a quick errand in a nearby town. He was unable to return as the flames swept through. All he has now are the clothes on his back and his old pickup truck, he said. He’s pretty sure his office and house, with the go-bag he had prepared, is gone.

Donnell remembered assisting victims of 2018’s devastating Camp Fire, in which about 100 friends lost their homes. “Now I have a thousand friends lose their home in a day,” he said. “We’re all stunned.”

About 100 miles to the south, officials said between 35 and 40 homes and other structures burned in the fast-moving River Fire that broke out Wednesday near Colfax, a town of about 2,000. Within hours it ripped through nearly 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of dry brush and trees. There was no containment and about 6,000 people were under evacuation orders across Placer and Nevada counties, according to Cal Fire.

And about 150 miles to the west of the Dixie Fire, the lightning-sparked McFarland Fire threatened remote homes along the Trinity River in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The fire was only 7% contained after burning through nearly 33 square miles of drought-stricken vegetation.

Similar risky weather was expected across Southern California, where heat advisories and warnings were issued for interior valleys, mountains and deserts for much of the week.

Heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in America’s West. Scientists say climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

More than 20,000 firefighters and support personnel were battling 97 large, active wildfires covering 2,919 square miles in 13 U.S. states, the National Interagency Fire Center said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dixie Fire destroys California gold rush town: 'We lost Greenville'

Recommended Stories

  • Dixie Fire destroys historic Northern California town

    The Dixie Fire ravaged historic Greenville, California, a town in the northern part of the state that's been hit hard by wildfires. CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the damage he saw in the area.

  • Storm chaser witnesses California town leveled by Dixie Fire

    Storm Chaser Brandon Clement says winds reached tropical storm strength as flames tore through the community of Greenville, California, on Aug. 4.

  • Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

    California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. “If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!” the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook earlier Wednesday.

  • Boston reverend calls defunding police 'absurd'

    A prominent Boston reverend has come out against the "defund the police" movement and challenged mayoral candidates to release comprehensive plans to combat gun violence.

  • Fact check: Desigual backpack with sexual message is genuine

    A Facebook image of a backpack hanging on a store's rack with a sexual message on its front is genuine.

  • California's Dixie Fire explodes, forcing more evacuations

    The Dixie Fire, California's largest wildfire, exploded in size overnight as weather conditions worsened, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

  • "Our biggest nightmare": Dixie Fire destroys much of northern California town

    Officials in the northern California town of Greenville on Thursday said they were at a loss for words to describe the widespread destruction left by the massive Dixie Fire, which razed businesses and homes Wednesday night. What they're saying: "Our beloved small town of Greenville, CA faced our biggest nightmare," Plumas County Supervisor Kevin Goss wrote on Facebook. "Our historical buildings, families homes, small businesses, and our children's schools are completely lost." Stay on top of the

  • Colorado State researchers reduce forecast for named tropical storms in 2021

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Researchers at Colorado State University on Thursday reduced their forecast for named tropical storms from 20 to 18 expected in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The closely watched forecast kept unchanged the number of hurricanes forecast for 2021 at nine and the number of major hurricanes at four in what is still expected to be an above-average season, according to the paper released online on Thursday. The increase is in line with the outlook released on Wednesday by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that predicted 15-21 named storms for the season, which began on June 1 and continues to Nov. 30, with peak activity between August and October.

  • Bride faces backlash over her ‘inconsiderate’ wedding guest list policy

    A 21-year-old is angry that her boyfriend can't attend her big sister's wedding. She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice. Her sister Jenny is getting married and chose their other sister Maddie to be the maid of honor. Jenny gave Maddie a plus-one but refused to give the Reddit poster an extra invite. Now the family is feuding because of the ordeal. “Jenny’s wedding is possibly the only time my boyfriend would get to meet most of my family until someone dies," the poster wrote . Reddit posters did not approve of Jenny's decision

  • 'We lost Greenville': Wildfire decimates California town

    A 3-week-old wildfire engulfed a tiny Northern California mountain town, leveling most of its historic downtown and leaving blocks of homes in ashes, while a new wind-whipped blaze destroyed homes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames Thursday amid dangerous weather. A gas station, church, hotel, museum and bar were among many fixtures gutted in the town, which dates to California's Gold Rush era and had some structures that were more than a century old. “We lost Greenville tonight,” U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who represents the area, said in an emotional Facebook video. “There's just no words.”

  • Video Shows Infant Playing On Food Court Floor (Next to Unbothered Adults), Infuriating TikTok

    Commenters were outraged, but how bad was the incident, really? An expert weighed in.

  • EXPLAINER: How Cuomo might be impeached, removed from office

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, buffeted by sexual harassment allegations, is increasingly looking like he could be impeached and removed from office — something that hasn't happened to the state's governor in nearly 108 years. A majority of members of the state Assembly, the legislative body that has the power to start impeachment proceedings, have already said they favor removing Cuomo if he won't resign. Pressure has built since a team of independent investigators hired by the state attorney general concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo, a Democrat, has vowed to stay in office, rejecting the allegations against him as either fabricated or a misunderstanding of gestures and comments meant to convey warmth.

  • FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers

    The nation's top aviation regulator is suggesting that local police around the country should file charges more often against unruly airline passengers and that airports should clamp down on alcohol sales. Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson said that every week, police are asked to be there when a flight lands after an incident involving passengers, including cases in which they assault flight attendants. “Nevertheless, many of these passengers were interviewed by local police and released without criminal charges of any kind,” Dickson said in letters to airport officials.

  • Married Gay Couple Allegedly Kicked Out of California Burger King

    They say an employee hurled homophobic slurs at them.

  • Strong winds threaten to whip up 'biggest ever' wildfire on Hawaii's Big Island; California blaze grows as temperatures rise

    Predicted strong winds could fan the flames of the largest wildfire ever recorded on Hawaii's Big Island, officials warned Tuesday.

  • The World Has Been On Fire For the Past Month. Here's What It Looks Like

    Photos of the many countries across the northern hemisphere this summer experiencing the worst wildfires in years of recorded history

  • Cori Bush Defends Use of Private Security While Calling to Defund the Police: ‘Suck It Up’

    Representative Cori Bush insisted that she needs private security to protect herself from threats while advocating for the "defund the police" movement.

  • Mark Levin says Biden should be removed from office

    Mark Levin says it is time to start talking about using impeachment or the 25th Amendment against Joe Biden to remove the "most disastrous president in modern American history" from office.

  • Florida congressman rips DeSantis’s response to Biden: ‘That’s pretty immature’

    After Florida governor Ron DeSantis held a fiery press conference in response to President Biden’s recent criticism of some GOP governors' handling of Covid, Florida congressman Charlie Crist went on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight Wednesday to give his take on the moment. After Lemon showed a clip of the press conference, he asked Crist for his reaction. “That's pretty immature. And extremely defensive,” Crist said. “President Biden is giving good, solid leadership on this issue that is really focused on the safety of our children, and our families, and our nation. Governor Desantis' reaction to that is to be dismissive, because he's chosen to be playing Russian roulette with my fellow Floridians, which is a disaster.” And Crist thinks there’s only one real reason why DeSantis is busy politicizing Covid instead of trying to slow it down. “The man is so, unfortunately, politically motivated toward the white house in 2024, and capturing that base, that he's forgetting Floridians who want their kids to be safe. Because they're reasonable people with common sense,” Crist said.

  • CNN airs hot pursuit for Florida doctor accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation

    A CNN team did not let the hot summer weather in Florida get in its way of tracking down a doctor accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.