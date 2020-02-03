Catamounts seek bounce-back campaign

Western Carolina head coach Mark Speir yells at the officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
(Stats Perform) - Western Carolina seeks to bounce back during its 11-game 2020 schedule which was announced Monday.

The Catamounts, who are coming off two straight three-win seasons, will play five times at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in coach Mark Speir's ninth campaign: against Gardner-Webb (Sept. 19) as well as Southern Conference opponents Chattanooga (Oct. 3), Wofford (Oct. 31), VMI (Nov. 7) and The Citadel (Nov. 21).

Western Carolina will make a Nov. 14 visit to FBS program Liberty.

While the Catamounts are replacing four-year quarterback Tyrie Adams, they are projected to return 18 starters.

2020 Western Carolina Schedule

Sept. 5, at Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 12, at Mercer*

Sept. 19, Gardner-Webb

Sept. 26, at Furman*

Oct. 3, Chattanooga* (Homecoming)

Oct. 10, at ETSU*

Oct. 17, at Samford*

Oct. 31, Wofford*

Nov. 7, VMI*

Nov. 14, at Liberty

Nov. 21, The Citadel*

* - Southern Conference game

