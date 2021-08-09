Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·9 min read

-Q2 2021 Total Net Revenues of $36.4 Million Reflect Strong Quarter over Quarter Growth

-Q2 2021 GAAP Net Income of $12.2 Million; Non-GAAP Net Income of $17.4 Million

-$155.3 Million in Cash and Investments and no Funded Debt at End of Q2-2021

-Catalyst to Host Quarterly Conference Call at 8:30 AM ET Tomorrow

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Catalyst) (Nasdaq:CPRX), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

“I am very pleased that our operational plan for 2021 and year to date financial results continue to deliver as originally planned, despite not yet being back to pre-Covid conditions. I believe that this portends well for the balance of the year, as we anticipate that patient access to physician practices will continue to improve. This should lead to abbreviated diagnostic times for new Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) patients, which will mean that these patients will have access to Firdapse® much sooner,” said Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. “Additionally, in line with our strategic objectives we have recently expanded our senior leadership team with highly regarded pharmaceutical executives to help us accelerate our business and portfolio development activities and continue the transformation of the company.”

Q2-21 Financial Results

  • Total revenues in Q2 2021 were $36.4 million, a 23% increase from $29.6 million for Q2 2020.

  • Total Firdapse® product revenue, net in Q2 2021 was $33.6 million, a 14% increase from $29.6 million, net for Q2 2020.

  • Operating income in Q2 2021 was $15.8 million, up from $10.3 million in Q2 2020.

  • GAAP net income in Q2 2021 was $12.2 million, or $0.12 per basic and $0.11 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income in Q2 2020 of $9.8 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share.

  • Research and development expenses were $4.5 million for Q2 2021 compared to $4.4 million for Q2 2020.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses for Q2 2021 totaled $11.5 million compared to $10.8 million for Q2 2020.

  • During Q2 2021, repurchased 732,951 shares of the Company’s common stock for approximately $3.7 million.

  • Ended Q2 2021 with $155.3 million in cash and investments and no funded debt.

Corporate Milestones

  • Announced exclusive license and supply agreement with DyDo Pharma for the development and commercialization of Firdapse® in Japan.

  • During July 2021, strengthened our senior leadership team with onboarding of Dr. Preethi Sundaram as Chief Product Development Officer, who will lead our product portfolio development and management.

  • Expanded our strategic focus to include acquiring or in-licensing innovative, technology platforms and earlier stage programs in all therapeutic categories with the exclusion of oncology.

  • Actively engaged in evaluation of potential acquisitions and partnerships of innovative products or companies.

  • Second Firdapse® patent issued, further strengthening our intellectual property portfolio.

  • Added Molly Harper, a seasoned pharmaceutical executive, to our board of directors.

  • Hired a new Vice President to lead investor relations. This executive will join us on August 16, 2021.

Balance Sheet and Key Activities in 2021

The Company plans to continue investing in the following key activities in 2021:

  • Expansion of U.S. commercialization of Firdapse®.

  • Continue support for our Firdapse® long-acting formulation and other development programs.

  • Expanding, prosecuting and protecting our portfolio of intellectual property.

  • Expansion of investments in research and development, including acquiring earlier stage rare disease opportunities and innovative technology.

More detailed financial information and analysis can be found in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 9, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP1 net income for Q2-21 was $17.4 million ($0.17 per basic and $0.16 per diluted share), which excludes from GAAP net income of $12.2 million (i) stock-based compensation expense of $1.5 million, (ii) depreciation of $31 thousand, and (iii) the provision for income taxes of $3.7 million. This compares to non-GAAP1 net income for Q2-20 of $12.2 million ($0.12 per basic and $0.11 per diluted share), which excludes from GAAP net income of $9.8 million (i) stock-based compensation expense of $1.8 million, (ii) depreciation of $29 thousand, and (iii) the provision for income taxes of $0.6 million. A tabular presentation of non-GAAP1 net income for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 is included on page 5 of this press release.

_________________________

1 Statements made in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures. Such information is provided as additional information and not as an alternative to Catalyst's financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to enhance an overall understanding of Catalyst's current financial performance. Catalyst believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release provides investors and prospective investors with an alternative method for assessing Catalyst's operating results in a manner that Catalyst believes is focused on the performance of ongoing operations and provides a more consistent basis for comparison between periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP accounting. Further, non-GAAP measures of net income used by Catalyst may be different from and not directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release exclude from the calculation of net income (i) the expense associated with non-cash stock-based compensation, (ii) depreciation expense, and (iii) the provision for income taxes. Non-GAAP income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP income by the weighted average common shares outstanding.

Conference Call
Catalyst management will host an investment-community conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET, tomorrow, Tuesday, August 10, 2021 to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update. Investors who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 407-8912 for domestic and Canadian callers or (201) 689-8059 for international callers. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the Investors page of the company's website at www.catalystpharma.com and clicking on the webcast link on the Investors home page. A webcast replay will be available on the Catalyst website for 30 days following the call by visiting the Investor page of the company's website at www.catalystpharma.com.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. Catalyst's New Drug Application for Firdapse® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg for the treatment of adults with LEMS was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"), and Firdapse® is commercially available in the United States as a treatment for adults with LEMS. Further, Canada’s national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, approved the use of Firdapse® (amifampridine) for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

Firdapse® is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of MuSK-MG and has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for myasthenia gravis.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including (i) the continuing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Catalyst's net product revenues and net income, (ii) Catalyst’s ability to locate and acquire new product candidates through acquisition or in-licensing, (iii) Catalyst’s ability to successfully develop any new product candidates acquired or in-licensed, (iv) Catalyst’s ability to successfully develop Firdapse® for other indications and to successfully develop and commercialize a long acting formulation of Firdapse®, and (v) those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2020 and Catalyst's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)

For the Three Months
Ended June 30,

For the Six Months
Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Product revenue, net

$

33,636

$

29,605

$

63,841

$

58,741

License and other revenue

2,729

--

2,729

--

Total revenues

36,365

29,605

66,570

58,741

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

4,545

4,140

9,226

8,291

Research and development

4,450

4,350

7,457

8,573

Selling, general and administrative

11,532

10,833

24,248

20,896

Total operating costs and expenses

20,527

19,323

40,931

37,760

Operating income

15,838

10,282

25,639

20,981

Other income, net

62

111

143

448

Net income before income taxes

15,900

10,393

25,782

21,429

Provision for income taxes

3,719

613

5,938

1,223

Net income

$

12,181

$

9,780

$

19,844

$

20,206

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.12

$

0.09

$

0.19

$

0.20

Diluted

$

0.11

$

0.09

$

0.18

$

0.19

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

103,407,803

103,414,523

103,610,138

103,410,881

Diluted

107,734,924

106,730,423

107,299,262

106,433,862


CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP METRICS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)

For the Three Months

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP net income

$

12,181

$

9,780

$

19,844

$

20,206

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Stock-based compensation expense

1,518

1,794

3,089

3,314

Depreciation

31

29

128

43

Income tax provision

3,719

613

5,938

1,223

Non-GAAP net income

$

17,449

$

12,216

$

28,999

$

24,786

Non-GAAP net income per share:

Basic

$

0.17

$

0.12

$

0.28

$

0.24

Diluted

$

0.16

$

0.11

$

0.27

$

0.23

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

103,407,803

103,414,523

103,610,138

103,410,881

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

107,734,924

106,730,423

107,299,262

106,433,862


CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

135,295

$

130,237

Short-term investments

19,980

10,041

Accounts receivable, net

6,292

5,987

Inventory

7,097

4,651

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,641

8,328

Total current assets

176,305

159,244

Operating lease right-of-use asset

3,201

--

Property and equipment, net

914

130

Deferred tax assets

28,701

32,971

Deposits

9

9

Total assets

$

209,130

$

192,354

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

2,924

$

4,256

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

13,211

18,500

Total current liabilities

16,135

22,756

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

4,051

--

Total liabilities

20,186

22,756

Total stockholders’ equity

188,944

169,598

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

209,130

$

192,354

CONTACT: Media Contact David Schull Russo Partners (212) 845-4271 david.schull@russopartnersllc.com Company Contact Patrick J. McEnany Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer (305) 420-3200 pmcenany@catalystpharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Could The CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls CSX Corporation ( NASDAQ:CSX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Crypto-fiat platform Zipmex partners Visa on Asia-Pacific payments

    Cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has announced a partnership agreement with credit card company Visa. According to the official announcement, this Singapore-based exchange will be integrated into Visa’s global merchant network. Visa said it will cooperate with another 50 cryptocurrency platforms.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • Panera Bread CEO: No decision yet on IPO

    Panera Bread could be eyeing a return to public markets. Here's what Yahoo Finance knows.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Bitcoin Spikes Above $46,000; Tesla Stock Jumps On Upgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 100 points Monday, as Bitcoin spiked above $46,000. Tesla stock jumped after an analyst upgrade.

  • DraftKings Buying Fertitta’s Golden Nugget iGaming for $1.56B

    DraftKings has reached an agreement to buy the Golden Nugget’s online gaming business in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion. The acquisition, still subject to the approval of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders, is a huge investment into iGaming. The online casino games are becoming increasingly important for platforms like DraftKings, which sees opportunity […]

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • AMC’s Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

    Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said the recovery of the broader cinema business progressed faster than expected.

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow dip amid oil price declines as virus concerns rise

    Stocks struggled for direction Monday morning, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In August 2021: Apple Falls

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs in the second week of August, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in August 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Amazon, top Indian seller Cloudtail end relationship amid regulatory heat

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment. A joint venture between Amazon and India's Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date. The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

  • Earnings on full display, inflation data on the way — what to expect

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss what investors should expect from companies like Disney, AMC, Planet Fitness, and many more as quarterly earnings continue to roll out and the impact of inflation data scheduled to come out this week.

  • ‘In a vacuum, the lower yields would be a concern’: Strategist

    David Nelson, Chief Strategist with Belpointe Asset Management, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the headwinds for the market due to the delta variant, outlook on the Fed, and opportunities in the markets.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $200 in Right Now

    PubMatic operates a sell-side-focused platform in the programmatic ad space. Although humans are capable of setting parameters, such as the minimum price a publisher will accept to sell its display space, PubMatic's platform is designed to efficiently automate the process. As advertising goes digital, PubMatic's opportunity grows.

  • Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) (“HII” or the “Company”) announced today an offering by the Company of senior notes (collectively, the “Notes,” and such offering, the “Notes Offering”). The Notes Offering is part of the financing for the previously announced acquisition of Alion Science and Technology (“Alion”), pursuant to a Stock Purchase Agreement dated as of July 4, 2021, by and among Alion Holding Corp., Alion Holdings LLC