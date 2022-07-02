Cataloging all 200 of Richard Petty's wins, one by one

Editor’s note: This article originally ran July 2, 2017, to mark the occasion of Richard Petty’s 80th birthday. We present it again as he celebrates his 85th.

The conversation started several weeks ago, bouncing around ideas for Richard Petty’s 80th birthday celebration. Boss starts dreaming big: “What about a photo gallery with all 200 wins?”

What I intended to say was: “Great! I gleefully accept the assignment.” What I actually blurted out, with concern for organizing and maintaining a 200-slide photo gallery, was: “What? That’ll be like flushing all the toilets in the building at the same time.”

Editor’s note: We did that gallery for Kyle Busch, though.

The Petty project that developed was a hybrid — one part photo gallery of iconic images and one part research paper, both offering a tour through NASCAR’s history from the perspective of its winningest driver.

The photo gallery did not hit the double-century mark, instead rounding out at 80 photos to coincide with the 80th birthday festivities. The reason: Short of a herculean effort to scour the archives of numerous speedways, fans and drivers, no readily accessible photos exist for some of Petty’s earliest victories. For each of Petty’s seven thoroughly documented Daytona 500 triumphs, there’s a substantially larger number of weekday wins on semi-obscure short tracks, several of which are long since gone.

But armed with Racing-Reference and access to newspaper clippings, we pressed on with capsules for all 200 wins. The exercise provided a glimpse into not only Petty’s greatness, but how much stock-car racing changed during his prime.

There were the battles with Hall of Famers: Pearson, Isaac, Yarborough, Allison. The wins with multiple-lap margins of victory. The wins with automakers now relegated to the history books: Plymouth, Pontiac, Oldsmobile. The races sponsored by beer brands of a bygone time: Falstaff, Tuborg, Schaefer. Then the races in NASCAR’s infancy without names at all.

Story continues

Dale Earnhardt, Mark Martin and Bill Elliott all made their debuts in races that Petty won. When NASCAR’s premier series said farewell to racing on dirt in 1970, it was Petty who gave it a triumphant send-off.

And oh, the oddities. The race red-flagged for observance of a funeral at a nearby cemetery. The time that vandals sabotaged cars ahead of a Talladega event in the 1970s. The King’s wins in cars numbered something higher than No. 43, a thought that seems like heresy today.

What follows is both a document of two and a half decades of competitive excellence at NASCAR’s highest level and a tribute to one of the sport’s legendary champions.

**

Win No. 1

Date: Feb. 28, 1960

Race: No title.

Track: Southern States Fairgrounds, .5-mile dirt track in Charlotte, N.C.

Notable: Petty won in his 35th career start in NASCAR’s premier series, collecting $800 in prize money.

Win No. 2

Date: April 10, 1960

Race: Virginia 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track

Notable: The race inspired a 2013 song by Nashville group Wild Ponies called “Massey’s Run,” with lyrics telling the story from the perspective of runner-up Jimmy Massey.

Win No. 3

Date: Sept. 18, 1960

Race: No title.

Track: Orange Speedway, .9-mile dirt track in Hillsborough, N.C.

Notable: Petty led all 110 laps to notch his first win from the pole position.

Win No. 4

Date: April 23, 1961

Race: Richmond 200

Track: Atlantic Rural Fairgrounds, .5-mile dirt track in Richmond, Va. (later Richmond Fairgrounds Raceway)

Notable: Petty led 182 of 200 laps to top the 12-car field, one of the smallest in series history.

Win No. 5

Date: May 21, 1961

Race: World 600 Qualifier No. 1

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile track in Concord, N.C.

Notable: Victory helped Petty win the pole for NASCAR’s longest race; qualifier also marked the series debut for NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Isaac.

Win No. 6

Date: April 15, 1962

Race: Gwyn Staley 400

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty led the final 82 laps, taking command when Ned Jarrett exited with engine failure. Final career start for NASCAR Hall of Famer Herb Thomas.

Win No. 7

Date: April 22, 1962

Race: Virginia 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Event marked the first race in more than a year for Lee Petty, Richard’s father, who returned from injuries suffered in a qualifying race the previous season at Daytona.

Win No. 8

Date: July 14, 1962

Race: Pickens 200

Track: Greenville-Pickens (S.C.) Speedway, .5-mile dirt track.

Notable: Petty drove one of only two Plymouths in the 21-car field, winning by more than three laps over runner-up Jack Smith.

Win No. 9

Date: Aug. 8, 1962

Race: No title.

Track: Huntsville (Ala.) Speedway, .25-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty led all 200 laps in the only premier-series race hosted by the Huntsville track, which is still in weekly operation today.

Win No. 10

Date: Aug. 15, 1962

Race: No title.

Track: Starkey Speedway, .25-mile asphalt track in Roanoke, Va.

Notable: One of a handful of wins for the King in a car not numbered 43. Petty drove a Plymouth with No. 42.

Win No. 11

Date: Aug. 18, 1962

Race: International 200

Track: Bowman Gray Stadium, .25-mile asphalt track in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Notable: A rare instance where foreign cars were permitted — Austin-Healey, Alfa Romeo and MG were among the automakers represented.

Win No. 12

Date: Aug. 21, 1962

Race: No title.

Track: Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds, .5-mile dirt track in Spartanburg, S.C.

Notable: Runner-up Joe Weatherly was the only other driver on the lead lap in Petty’s third consecutive win.

Win No. 13

Date: Sept. 30, 1962

Race: Wilkes 320

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty led the final 160 laps, taking the lead from hometown favorite Junior Johnson at the halfway point.

Win No. 14

Date: Nov. 11, 1962

Race: No title.

Track: Golden Gate Speedway, .3-mile asphalt track in Tampa, Fla.

Notable: Only premier-series race run at the Tampa facility, which was the original home of the prestigious Florida Governor’s Cup Late Model race.

Win No. 15

Date: March 2, 1963

Race: No title.

Track: Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds, .5-mile dirt track in Spartanburg, S.C.

Notable: Petty drove away from contact with the wall with 17 laps left, then took over with two laps remaining when Ned Jarrett ran out of fuel.

Win No. 16

Date: March 3, 1963

Race: No title.

Track: Asheville-Weaverville (N.C.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Pole-starter Junior Johnson, Petty’s main competition, pitted twice with tire trouble; race marked the sixth consecutive short-track victory for Plymouth.

Win No. 17

Date: April 14, 1963

Race: South Boston 400

Track: South Boston (Va.) Speedway, .375-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty led the final 325 laps, beating runner-up Jim Paschal to the finish by a two-lap margin.

Win No. 18

Date: April 21, 1963

Race: Virginia 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track

Notable: Staggered by heat and fumes, Petty briefly collapsed in Victory Lane after winning the Virginia 500 for the second straight year.

Win No. 19

Date: April 28, 1963

Race: Gwyn Staley 400

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty scores his third consecutive North Wilkesboro victory in a race shortened from 400 to 257 laps by rain.

Win No. 20

Date: May 2, 1963

Race: Columbia 200

Track: Columbia (S.C.) Speedway, .5-mile dirt track

Notable: Petty drove to his first victory with the No. 41; his brother, Maurice, drove the family team’s flagship No. 43 Plymouth.

Win No. 21

Date: May 18, 1963

Race: No title.

Track: Old Dominion Speedway, .375-mile asphalt track in Manassas, Va.

Notable: Petty started from the pole and lapped the field, collecting $1,000 from the purse.

Win No. 22

Date: June 9, 1963

Race: No title.

Track: Fairgrounds Raceway, .5-mile asphalt track in Birmingham, Ala.

Notable: Petty took command from Jack Smith on the 23rd lap and was in front the rest of the way

Win No. 23

Date: July 21, 1963

Race: No title.

Track: Bridgehampton (N.Y.) Raceway, 2.85-mile road course.

Notable: Petty’s first road-course win; the 516-acre facility closed in 1998 and was later converted into a golf course.

Win No. 24

Date: July 30, 1963

Race: Pickens 200

Track: Greenville-Pickens (S.C.) Speedway, .5-mile dirt track.

Notable: Petty grabbed the top spot from pole winner Ned Jarrett with 52 laps left.

Win No. 25

Date: Aug. 8, 1963

Race: Sandlapper 200

Track: Columbia (S.C.) Speedway, .5-mile dirt track.

Notable: Petty started first and led 138 laps; runner-up David Pearson led the other 62.

Win No. 26

Date: Oct. 5, 1963

Race: No title.

Track: Tar Heel Speedway, .25-mile asphalt track in Randleman, N.C.

Notable: Petty led the final 41 laps in his only victory in his hometown.

Win No. 27

Date: Oct. 20, 1963

Race: South Boston 400

Track: South Boston (Va.) Speedway, .375-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty recovered from an early spin, rallying to lead the final 287 laps.

Win No. 28

Date: Dec. 29, 1963

Race: Sunshine 200

Track: Savannah (Ga.) Speedway, .5-mile dirt track

Notable: Ned Jarrett started from the pole but retired with engine failure after leading the first 67 laps; Petty took command and led the rest of the way.

Win No. 29

Date: Feb. 23, 1964

Race: Daytona 500

Track: Daytona International Speedway, 2.5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: The first of Petty’s seven wins in The Great American Race.

Win No. 30

Date: May 17, 1964

Race: No title.

Track: South Boston (Va.) Speedway, .375-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty benefited from making just one brief pit stop for fuel only in the 267-lap event.

Win No. 31

Date: June 11, 1964

Race: No title.

Track: Concord (N.C.) Speedway, .5-mile dirt track.

Notable: Petty led the final 85 of 200 laps in the track’s final premier-series race.

Win No. 32

Date: June 14, 1964

Race: Music City 200

Track: Nashville (Tenn.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: A 19-second refueling stop — quicker than runner-up David Pearson’s 26-second stop — made the difference for Petty, who led 127 of 200 laps.

Win No. 33

Date: June 26, 1964

Race: No title.

Track: Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds, .5-mile dirt track in Spartanburg, S.C.

Notable: Billy Wade and Ned Jarrett crashed in a late contest for the lead, allowing Petty to shoot in front for the final 15 laps.

Win No. 34

Date: Aug. 2, 1964

Race: Nashville 400

Track: Nashville (Tenn.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty goes wire-to-wire, leading all 400 laps from the pole; teammate Jim Paschal is declared the runner-up days later after a recheck of the scoring cards.

Win No. 35

Date: Aug. 16, 1964

Race: Mountaineer 500

Track: West Virginia International Speedway, .438-mile asphalt track in Huntington, W.Va.

Notable: Petty — wearing what newspapers termed an “air-conditioned” suit for the first time — led 396 of 500 laps, besting Junior Johnson by three laps.

Win No. 36

Date: Oct. 25, 1964

Race: No title.

Track: Harris (N.C.) Speedway, .333-mile asphalt track.

Notable: First of just two NASCAR premier-series races at the facility, which still operates today, but as a dirt track.

Win No. 37

Date: July 31, 1965

Race: Nashville 400

Track: Nashville (Tenn.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty drove the only Plymouth in the 24-car field, topping second-place Ned Jarrett by a six-lap margin. It was his first win since sitting out most of the season because of NASCAR’s ban on the Chrysler Hemi engine.

Win No. 38

Date: Aug. 8, 1965

Race: Western North Carolina 500

Track: Asheville-Weaverville (N.C.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Junior Johnson (crash) and David Pearson (broken axle) were the closest competition for Petty, who led 346 of 500 laps.

Win No. 39

Date: Sept. 10, 1965

Race: Buddy Shuman 250

Track: Hickory (N.C.) Speedway, .4-mile dirt track.

Notable: Petty headed the field for the final 40 laps, taking over when Junior Johnson pitted for the final time.

Win No. 40

Date: Sept. 17, 1965

Race: No title.

Track: Old Dominion Speedway, .375-mile asphalt track in Manassas, Va.

Notable: Ned Jarrett was the runner-up after securing the final pole position of his career.

Win No. 41

Date: Nov. 14, 1965

Race: Georgia Cracker 300

Track: Augusta (Ga.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track

Notable: Tiny Lund started last in the 30-car field and charged to the top spot, which he held until a broken distributor cap gave the lead to Petty for the final 38 laps.

Win No. 42

Date: Feb. 27, 1966

Race: Daytona 500

Track: Daytona International Speedway, 2.5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty led 108 of 198 laps from the pole for his second 500 win; race was shorted by two laps because of rain.

Win No. 43

Date: April 30, 1966

Race: Rebel 300

Track: Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, 1.366-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty’s first Darlington win, a dominant performance with 281 of 291 laps led and a three-lap margin of victory.

Win No. 44

Date: May 7, 1966

Race: Tidewater 250

Track: Langley Speedway, .4-mile dirt track in Hampton, Va.

Notable: A broken spindle for John Sears and a flat tire for Elmo Langley cleared the way for Petty to lead the final 177 laps.

Win No. 45

Date: May 10, 1966

Race: Speedy Morelock 200

Track: Middle Georgia Raceway, .5-mile asphalt track in Macon, Ga.

Notable: Petty set the pace for 159 of 200 laps in the track’s first premier-series race.

Win No. 46

Date: June 12, 1966

Race: Fireball 300

Track: Asheville-Weaverville (N.C.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: David Pearson stopped with two laps to go for a splash of fuel, but cut a tire on pit road. That allowed Petty to scoot by on the final lap.

Win No. 47

Date: July 30, 1966

Race: Nashville 400

Track: Nashville (Tenn.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty led all 400 circuits and was five laps ahead at the end; Coo Coo Marlin, Marty Robbins made their series debuts.

Win No. 48

Date: Aug. 7, 1966

Race: Dixie 400

Track: Atlanta International Raceway, 1.5-mile track in Hampton, Ga.

Notable: Petty led 90 laps — including the final 36 — in his first Atlanta win. Event featured the innovative “yellow banana” Ford build by Junior Johnson and raced by Fred Lorenzen.

Win No. 49

Date: Nov. 13, 1966

Race: Augusta 300

Track: Augusta (Ga.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track

Notable: Pole winner Dick Hutcherson retired after 77 laps with engine failure, opening the door for Petty to lead the rest of the 300-lapper.

Win No. 50

Date: March 5, 1967

Race: Fireball 300

Track: Asheville-Weaverville (N.C.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty led the final 67 laps, stretching out his final margin of victory to two laps over pole-sitter and race runner-up Darel Dieringer.

Win No. 51

Date: April 6, 1967

Race: Columbia 200

Track: Columbia (S.C.) Speedway, .5-mile dirt track

Notable: Petty paced the final 121 laps after a lead-swapping duel with Jim Paschal. Win moved him past Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson on NASCAR’s all-time win list.

Win No. 52

Date: April 9, 1967

Race: Hickory 250

Track: Hickory (N.C.) Speedway, .4-mile dirt track.

Notable: Petty made six pit stops because of excessive tire wear, taking control when Bobby Allison slowed with overheating problems.

Win No. 53

Date: April 23, 1967

Race: Virginia 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty snared the lead for the final time when Cale Yarborough skidded in oil and glanced off the retaining wall.

Win No. 54

Date: April 30, 1967

Race: Richmond 250

Track: Virginia State Fairgrounds, .5-mile dirt track in Richmond, Va.

Notable: Petty led 191 of 250 laps to win in Virginia’s capital city for the first time in six years.

Win No. 55

Date: May 13, 1967

Race: Rebel 400

Track: Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, 1.366-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty led a dominant 266 of 291 laps, passing his father, Lee, for first place on NASCAR’s all-time win list. “I really wasn’t thinking about records,” he told reporters. “All I thought about was winning the race.”

Win No. 56

Date: May 20, 1967

Race: Tidewater 250

Track: Langley Speedway, .4-mile dirt track in Hampton, Va.

Notable: Pole-sitter Petty led 223 of 250 laps, edging runner-up Bobby Allison by six seconds.

Win No. 57

Date: June 6, 1967

Race: Macon 300

Track: Middle Georgia Raceway, .5-mile asphalt track in Macon, Ga.

Notable: Petty led the final 149 laps in the 300-lap event, pouring it on for a five-lap margin of victory.

Win No. 58

Date: June 8, 1967

Race: East Tennessee 200

Track: Smoky Mountain Raceway, .5-mile dirt track in Maryville, Tenn.

Notable: Petty bested runner-up Jim Paschal by half a lap, sealing a 1-2 finish for Plymouth.

Win No. 59

Date: June 18, 1967

Race: Carolina 500

Track: North Carolina Motor Speedway, 1.017-mile asphalt track in Rockingham, N.C.

Notable: “It’s not as much a thrill to win now, but the money spends just as well,” Petty said after leading 249 of 500 laps for his first triumph at The Rock and his 11th win of the season.

Win No. 60

Date: June 24, 1967

Race: Pickens 200

Track: Greenville-Pickens (S.C.) Speedway, .5-mile dirt track.

Notable: Dick Hutcherson was the only other driver to finish on the lead lap.

Win No. 61

Date: July 9, 1967

Race: Northern 300

Track: Trenton (N.J.) Speedway, 1-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty led 244 of the 300 laps from the pole, slowed only by a faulty wheel installed on a Lap 220 pit stop.

Win No. 62

Date: July 13, 1967

Race: No title.

Track: Fonda (N.Y.) Speedway, .5-mile dirt track.

Notable: Petty’s blue Plymouth Belvedere wins again from the pole, with prime challenger Bobby Allison’s pursuit stalled by a crash in the 137th of 200 laps.

Win No. 63

Date: July 15, 1967

Race: Islip 300

Track: Islip (N.Y.) Speedway, .2-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty’s first victory at the Long Island venue, which was the shortest track to ever host NASCAR’s premier series.

Win No. 64

Date: July 23, 1967

Race: Volunteer 500

Track: Bristol (Tenn.) International Speedway, .533-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty’s first Bristol victory after beginning his career 0-for-11 at the Tennessee bullring.

Win No. 65

Date: July 29, 1967

Race: Nashville 400

Track: Nashville (Tenn.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: News reports listed Petty as many as 12 laps down because of unscheduled early pit stops, but attrition fueled both his comeback and a tidy five-lap victory over runner-up James Hylton.

Win No. 66

Date: Aug. 12, 1967

Race: Myers Brothers 250

Track: Bowman Gray Stadium, .25-mile asphalt track in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Notable: Petty’s 18th victory of 1967 tied Tim Flock’s single-season record set in 1955.

Win No. 67

Date: Aug. 17, 1967

Race: Sandlapper 200

Track: Columbia (S.C.) Speedway, .5-mile dirt track

Notable: Bobby Allison led 171 of the 200 laps, but crashed shortly after Petty permanently took the lead with 12 laps to go.

Win No. 68

Date: Aug. 25, 1967

Race: No title.

Track: Savannah (Ga.) Speedway, .5-mile dirt track.

Notable: Petty cruised to a five-lap margin of victory, leading all 200 laps from the pole position.

Win No. 69

Date: Sept. 4, 1967

Race: Southern 500

Track: Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, 1.366-mile asphalt track.

Notable: The first and only Southern 500 win for Petty, who led 345 of 364 laps. Runner-up David Pearson was relieved by Cale Yarborough in the final 100 miles.

Win No. 70

Date: Sept. 8, 1967

Race: Buddy Shuman 250

Track: Hickory (N.C.) Speedway, .4-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty limped home on a flat tire for the final two laps, besting runner-up Jack Ingram, who notched his career-best finish in NASCAR’s top division. First premier-series race since Hickory switched from dirt to pavement.

Win No. 71

Date: Sept. 10, 1967

Race: Capital City 300

Track: Virginia State Fairgrounds, .5-mile dirt track in Richmond, Va.

Notable: Petty recovered from a crash in practice that altered the No. 43’s steering to lead 177 of the 300 laps.

Win No. 72

Date: Sept. 15, 1967

Race: Maryland 300

Track: Beltsville (Md.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty led 171 of 300 laps, taking command when Bobby Allison pitted for a flat tire past the halfway point.

Win No. 73

Date: Sept. 17, 1967

Race: Hillsboro 150

Track: Orange Speedway, .9-mile dirt track in Hillsborough, N.C.

Notable: Petty rallied from an unscheduled early pit stop to clear mud from his windshield, leading from Lap 80 to the end of the 167-lap feature.

Win No. 74

Date: Sept. 24, 1967

Race: Old Dominion 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track

Notable: Paul Goldsmith led the majority of the laps (286), but gave way to Petty when he retired with a broken differential.

Win No. 75

Date: Oct. 1, 1967

Race: Wilkes 400

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track

Notable: The final victory in Petty’s amazing 10-race win streak; he led 256 of the 400 laps.

Win No. 76

Date: Nov. 26, 1967

Race: No title.

Track: Montgomery (Ala.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty halts Bobby Allison’s three-race win streak, leading 154 of 200 laps.

Win No. 77

Date: April 7, 1968

Race: Hickory 250

Track: Hickory (N.C.) Speedway, .4-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty bypassed pole-starter David Pearson to lead the final 64 laps.

Win No. 78

Date: April 13, 1968

Race: Greenville 200

Track: Greenville-Pickens (S.C.) Speedway, .5-mile dirt track.

Notable: Trouble for challengers David Pearson (crash) and Bobby Isaac (brake failure) allowed Petty to lead comfortably for the final 40 laps.

Win No. 79

Date: May 31, 1968

Race: Asheville 300

Track: New Asheville (N.C.) Speedway, .333-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty led all 300 laps from the pole; Second-place starter David Pearson crashed out early after contact with Stan Meserve, sparking a fistfight between drivers and crews.

Win No. 80

Date: June 6, 1968

Race: East Tennessee 200

Track: Smoky Mountain Raceway, .5-mile dirt track in Maryville, Tenn.

Notable: A broken oil pan sidelined Bobby Isaac, handing the lead to Petty for the final 101 laps.

Win No. 81

Date: June 8, 1968

Race: No title.

Track: Fairgrounds Raceway, .5-mile asphalt track in Birmingham, Ala.

Notable: Petty led all but one lap, holding off Bobby Isaac at the finish.

Win No. 82

Date: June 22, 1968

Race: Pickens 200

Track: Greenville-Pickens (S.C.) Speedway, .5-mile dirt track.

Notable: Petty drove past pole-starter David Pearson in the 170th of 200 laps to claim a $1,200 payday.

Win No. 83

Date: July 9, 1968

Race: Maine 300

Track: Oxford Plains Speedway, .333-mile asphalt track in Oxford, Maine.

Notable: Petty was in front for 187 of 300 laps to win the final premier-series race in the Pine Tree State.

Win No. 84

Date: July 11, 1968

Race: Fonda 200

Track: Fonda (N.Y.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty unseated pole-sitter David Pearson for the lead on Lap 21, setting the pace for the remainder of the 200-lapper.

Win No. 85

Date: July 25, 1968

Race: Smoky Mountain 200

Track: Smoky Mountain Raceway, .5-mile dirt track in Maryville, Tenn.

Notable: Pole winner Bobby Isaac’s wreck after 39 laps in front gave Petty an opening; he led the final 161 of the 200 laps.

Win No. 86

Date: Aug. 23, 1968

Race: No title.

Track: South Boston (Va.) Speedway, .375-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty led a dominant 265 of 267 laps, but was just five car-lengths ahead of runner-up David Pearson at the checkered flag.

Win No. 87

Date: Sept. 8, 1968

Race: Capital City 300

Track: Virginia State Fairgrounds, .625-mile asphalt track in Richmond, Va.

Notable: First paved race at the Richmond fairgrounds layout, which was then measured at .625 miles.

Win No. 88

Date: Sept. 15, 1968

Race: Hillsborough 150

Track: Orange Speedway, .9-mile dirt track in Hillsborough, N.C.

Notable: Petty leads 155 of 167 laps as NASCAR marks a pair of farewells. It’s the last race at the Hillsborough track and the final premier-series event for Hall of Famer Curtis Turner.

Win No. 89

Date: Sept. 22, 1968

Race: Old Dominion 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty sidestepped a first-lap wreck among the front-runners, leading 324 of 500 circuits to deny runner-up Cale Yarborough, the pole-starter.

Win No. 90

Date: Sept. 29, 1968

Race: Wilkes 400

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty lost the lead only during the exchange of pit stops, pacing 318 of 400 laps.

Win No. 91

Date: Oct. 27, 1968

Race: American 500

Track: North Carolina Motor Speedway, 1.017-mile asphalt track in Rockingham, N.C.

Notable: Petty matched Pearson with his 16th victory of the year, but Pearson clinched the season-long championship battle by finishing second.

Win No. 92

Date: Nov. 17, 1968

Race: Georgia 500

Track: Middle Georgia Raceway, .5-mile asphalt track in Macon, Ga.

Notable: Only Petty and David Pearson were on the lead lap at the end. Third-place finisher James Hylton finished 10 laps behind the lead pair.

Win No. 93

Date: Feb. 1, 1969

Race: Motor Trend 500

Track: Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway, 2.7-mile road course.

Notable: Petty’s first win in a Ford since the offseason dissolution of his 10-year association with Plymouth.

Win No. 94

Date: April 27, 1969

Race: Virginia 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track.

Notable: James Hylton drove in a relief role for Petty — suffering from heat exhaustion — for roughly 50 laps near the end. Runner-up David Pearson also used a relief driver, Cale Yarborough.

Win No. 95

Date: June 19, 1969

Race: Kingsport 250

Track: Kingsport (Tenn.) Speedway, .4-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty rallied from his own spin, but benefited when Bobby Isaac and David Pearson collided and Isaac’s engine later quit.

Win No. 96

Date: July 6, 1969

Race: Mason-Dixon 300

Track: Dover (Del.) Downs International Speedway, 1-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty prevails by six laps in the first premier series race held at the “Monster Mile.”

Win No. 97

Date: July 15, 1969

Race: Maryland 300

Track: Beltsville (Md.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track

Notable: Results and an official declaration of Petty as the winner were held up for nearly 40 minutes after the checkered flag after a scoring dispute by runner-up David Pearson.

Win No. 98

Date: July 26, 1969

Race: Nashville 400

Track: Nashville (Tenn.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty survived after repeated bumper taps from runner-up Bobby Isaac, who was overcome by excessive heat, prompting a 30-lap relief stint by Dave Marcis.

Win No. 99

Date: July 27, 1969

Race: Smoky Mountain 200

Track: Smoky Mountain Raceway, .5-mile dirt track in Maryville, Tenn.

Notable: Second win in the same weekend in the Volunteer State by Petty, who led 127 of 200 laps after Bobby Isaac crashed out before the halfway point.

Win No. 100

Date: Aug. 22, 1969

Race: Myers Brothers 250

Track: Bowman Gray Stadium, .25-mile asphalt track in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Notable: Petty spun out on the first turn, handing the top spot to Bobby Isaac for the first 241 laps. Isaac ran out of gas, allowing Petty in front for the final nine circuits of his landmark 100th victory.

Win No. 101

Date: Sept. 28, 1969

Race: Old Dominion 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track

Notable: A drink can thrown from the stands hit Petty’s windshield with 39 laps remaining, forcing a caution flag that erased a sizable lead by David Pearson. Petty, down two laps at one point, took over when Pearson pitted. Petty said he believed fans were upset by his role in the drivers’ boycott two weeks earlier at Talladega Superspeedway.

Win No. 102

Date: March 8, 1970

Race: Carolina 500

Track: North Carolina Motor Speedway, 1.017-mile asphalt track in Rockingham, N.C.

Notable: Petty spun twice, crashed once (with Bobby Isaac and Cale Yarborough), and made 15 pit stops but still won the 492-lap event by three laps, his first victory in the iconic No. 43 Superbird after his switch back to Plymouth.

Win No. 103

Date: March 15, 1970

Race: Savannah 200

Track: Savannah (Ga.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty leads 183 of 200 laps in the final premier-series race at the eastern Georgia track, which was paved the previous year.

Win No. 104

Date: April 18, 1970

Race: Gwyn Staley 400

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track

Notable: Engine trouble in qualifying relegated Petty to the 16th starting spot, but he stormed back to take a permanent lead in the 52nd of 400 laps.

Win No. 105

Date: April 30, 1970

Race: Columbia 200

Track: Columbia (S.C.) Speedway, .5-mile dirt track

Notable: A rare win for Petty with someone other than Petty Enterprises listed as the owner. Don Robertson was the owner of record for the No. 43 in two dirt-track races that season.

Win No. 106

Date: June 14, 1970

Race: Falstaff 400

Track: Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway, 2.62-mile road course.

Notable: Petty endured sputtering out of fuel and relinquished the lead only during a pit-stop exchange to post his first win since suffering a shoulder injury in a crash a month earlier at Darlington Raceway.

Win No. 107

Date: June 26, 1970

Race: Kingsport 100

Track: Kingsport (Tenn.) Speedway, .337-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty drove home two laps ahead of runner-up James Hylton and another two laps ahead of third-place finisher Dave Marcis, who was without brakes for the final two-thirds of the race.

Win No. 108

Date: July 7, 1970

Race: Albany-Saratoga 200

Track: Albany-Saratoga Speedway, .362-mile asphalt track in Malta, N.Y.

Notable: First of two premier-series races held at the eastern New York oval, which is still active today as a dirt track.

Win No. 109

Date: July 12, 1970

Race: Schaefer 300

Track: Trenton (N.J.) Speedway, 1.5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty emerged from a flurry of early lead changes to pace 71 of the final 75 laps.

Win No. 110

Date: July 24, 1970

Race: East Tennessee 200

Track: Smoky Mountain Raceway, .520-mile asphalt track in Maryville, Tenn.

Notable: Petty led 172 of 200 laps, but had to hold off Bobby Isaac by half a car-length at the checkered flag.

Win No. 111

Date: Aug. 2, 1970

Race: Dixie 500

Track: Atlanta International Raceway, 1.522-mile track in Hampton, Ga.

Notable: Petty was in front for all but 33 laps, outlasting both runner-up Cale Yarborough and intense heat for a $19,600 payday.

Win No. 112

Date: Aug. 11, 1970

Race: West Virginia 300

Track: International Raceway Park, .437-mile asphalt track in Ona, W.Va.

Notable: Petty survived a scare in the form of a blackout at the track that halted the race for nearly 30 minutes on Lap 45 of 300. “I scraped another car, but whose I don’t know,” Petty told reporters.

Win No. 113

Date: Aug. 28, 1970

Race: Myers Brothers 250

Track: Bowman Gray Stadium, .25-mile asphalt track in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Notable: Bobby Isaac led the opening 63 laps, but surrendered the advantage to Petty, who topped runner-up Bobby Allison by half a lap.

Win No. 114

Date: Aug. 29, 1970

Race: Halifax County 100

Track: South Boston (Va.) Speedway, .375-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty’s last victory at South Boston, which gave him five wins in the 10 premier-series races that the track hosted from 1960-71.

Win No. 115

Date: Sept. 13, 1970

Race: Capital City 500

Track: Richmond (Va.) Fairgrounds Raceway, .542-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty led a staggering 488 of 500 laps; Donnie Allison — who wound up third behind his brother and runner-up Bobby Allison — led the other 12.

Win No. 116

Date: Sept. 20, 1970

Race: Mason-Dixon 300

Track: Dover (Del.) Downs International Speedway, 1-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty drove ahead with 32 laps to go, upending Charlie Glotzbach’s charge from the last starting position because of a pre-race tire violation.

Win No. 117

Date: Sept. 30, 1970

Race: Home State 200

Track: North Carolina State Fairgrounds, .5-mile dirt track in Raleigh, N.C.

Notable: Petty leads 112 of 200 laps in the final race for NASCAR’s top division on dirt.

Win No. 118

Date: Oct. 18, 1970

Race: Old Dominion 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty cruises, heading 480 of 500 laps. Twelve drivers are listed in the final rundown as “quit,” completing less than 40 laps in an apparent protest over the purse payout.

Win No. 119

Date: Nov. 8, 1970

Race: Georgia 500

Track: Middle Georgia Raceway, .548-mile asphalt track in Macon, Ga.

Notable: Petty and Bobby Isaac swapped the lead five times over the final 100 laps, with the No. 43 setting the pace for the final 56 circuits.

Win No. 120

Date: Feb. 14, 1971

Race: Daytona 500

Track: Daytona International Speedway, 2.5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty led 69 of 200 laps for his third 500 crown, aided by handling issues for runner-up Buddy Baker and a lengthy pit stop for out-of-gas A.J. Foyt, who finished third.

Win No. 121

Date: March 7, 1971

Race: Richmond 500

Track: Richmond (Va.) Fairgrounds Raceway, .542-mile asphalt track.

Notable: As a penalty for an engine mounted an inch too far back on the frame, Petty was forced to start at the rear of the 30-car field and drive with a restrictor plate. He still rallied to lead 348 of 500 laps.

Win No. 122

Date: March 14, 1971

Race: Carolina 500

Track: North Carolina Motor Speedway, 1.017-mile asphalt track in Rockingham, N.C.

Notable: Petty paced 198 of 492 laps, with runner-up Bobby Isaac and third-place Buddy Baker the only drivers on the lead lap at the finish.

Win No. 123

Date: March 21, 1971

Race: Hickory 276

Track: Hickory (N.C.) Speedway, .363-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty withstood three caution periods and an unusual red flag; the race was stopped — according to differing news reports, from 15 to 30 minutes — for a funeral at a nearby cemetery.

Win No. 124

Date: April 8, 1971

Race: Columbia 200

Track: Columbia (S.C.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty emerged from a fender-rubbing clash with Benny Parsons with two laps left to win the first premier-series race on pavement at Columbia.

Win No. 125

Date: April 15, 1971

Race: Maryville 200

Track: Smoky Mountain Raceway, .52-mile asphalt track in Maryville, Tenn.

Notable: Petty led 134 of 200 laps and edged runner-up Benny Parsons by eight seconds in the final premier-series event at the Smoky Mountain track.

Win No. 126

Date: April 18, 1971

Race: Gwyn Staley 400

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track

Notable: A brush with the Turn 4 guardrail failed to slow Petty, who was a full lap ahead of David Pearson at the finish.

Win No. 127

Date: April 25, 1971

Race: Virginia 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track

Notable: Pole-starter Donnie Allison retired with engine failure after leading 367 laps; Petty surged in front for the final 88 circuits.

Win No. 128

Date: May 21, 1971

Race: Asheville 300

Track: New Asheville Speedway, .333-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Just five of the 17 starters were running at the finish of the caution-free race, with Petty in front for 252 of the 300 laps.

Win No. 129

Date: June 26, 1971

Race: Pickens 200

Track: Greenville-Pickens (S.C.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty claimed the final premier-series race at the historic South Carolina track, taking command after early leader and pole winner Bobby Allison parked with an engine problem.

Win No. 130

Date: July 14, 1971

Race: Albany-Saratoga 250

Track: Albany-Saratoga Speedway, .362-mile asphalt track in Malta, N.Y.

Notable: Petty rolled from the pole, leading 181 of 250 laps in the track’s farewell to NASCAR’s top series. J.D. McDuffie notched his career-best finish in third place.

Win No. 131

Date: July 15, 1971

Race: Islip 250

Track: Islip (N.Y.) Speedway, .2-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty led wire-to-wire in a race shortened by 20 laps because of a scoring error. Friday Hassler finished a career-best second, two laps down.

Win No. 132

Date: July 18, 1971

Race: Northern 300

Track: Trenton (N.J.) Speedway, 1.5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty started second and led 128 laps, including the final 88 to beat runner-up Buddy Baker by 23 seconds.

Win No. 133

Date: July 24, 1971

Race: Nashville 420

Track: Nashville (Tenn.) Speedway, .596-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty set the pace for the final 399 laps, zooming past when Bobby Allison was sidelined by a suspension failure.

Win No. 134

Date: Aug. 1, 1971

Race: Dixie 500

Track: Atlanta International Raceway, 1.522-mile track in Hampton, Ga.

Notable: Petty becomes the first stock-car driver to top the $1 million mark in career winnings, edging Bobby Allison at the start/finish line by just two car-lengths.

Win No. 135

Date: Aug. 8, 1971

Race: West Virginia 500

Track: International Raceway Park, .437-mile asphalt track in Ona, W.Va.

Notable: An exhausted Petty led 279 of 500 laps, needing oxygen at the end of the sweltering summer Sunday.

Win No. 136

Date: Aug. 27, 1971

Race: Sandlapper 200

Track: Columbia (S.C.) Speedway, .5-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty topped runner-up Tiny Lund by 10 car-lengths in the final premier series race in the South Carolina capital.

Win No. 137

Date: Oct. 17, 1971

Race: Delaware 500

Track: Dover (Del.) Downs International Speedway, 1-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Pole-starter Bobby Allison led 394 laps and had a two-lap advantage when a broken wheel hub stud forced him into a four-minute stop for repairs. Meanwhile, Petty zipped by to lead the final 101 circuits.

Win No. 138

Date: Oct. 24, 1971

Race: American 500

Track: North Carolina Motor Speedway, 1.017-mile asphalt track in Rockingham, N.C.

Notable: Petty leads a 1-2 sweep for Petty Enterprises with teammate Buddy Baker, who initially challenged the scoring — saying that Petty had passed him under caution — before relenting.

Win No. 139

Date: Nov. 14, 1971

Race: Capital City 500

Track: Richmond (Va.) Fairgrounds Raceway, .542-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty clinches his third series championship in style, leading 330 of 500 laps.

Win No. 140

Date: Dec. 12, 1971

Race: Texas 500

Track: Texas World Speedway, 2-mile asphalt track in College Station, Texas.

Notable: Petty finished 18 seconds ahead of Petty Enterprises teammate Buddy Baker in the season finale.

Win No. 141

Date: Jan. 23, 1972

Race: Winston Western 500

Track: Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway, 2.62-mile road course.

Notable: Petty prevails in the first race with STP as a sponsor, the start of what became a long-running partnership. The event was shortened from a scheduled 191 laps to 149 because of fog.

Win No. 142

Date: Feb. 27, 1972

Race: Richmond 500

Track: Richmond (Va.) Fairgrounds Raceway, .542-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty led all but two of the final 206 laps, finishing a lap and a half ahead of pole-starter Bobby Allison.

Win No. 143

Date: April 23, 1972

Race: Gwyn Staley 400

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track

Notable: Early leaders Bobby Allison and Bobby Isaac faded on blistering tires, giving Petty the upper hand for the final 25-lap push.

Win No. 144

Date: April 30, 1972

Race: Virginia 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty breezed to a seven-lap margin of victory as runner-up Bobby Allison lost two laps in the pits in the late stages.

Win No. 145

Date: June 25, 1972

Race: Lone Star 500

Track: Texas World Speedway, 2-mile asphalt track in College Station, Texas.

Notable: Petty headed the field for 186 of 250 laps in oppressive heat, scoring his first victory for the Dodge brand.

Win No. 146

Date: Sept. 10, 1972

Race: Capital City 500

Track: Richmond (Va.) Fairgrounds Raceway, .542-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty made contact with Bobby Allison and Buddy Baker 108 laps from the finish, with Petty’s car bounding off the guardrail but sustaining minimal damage.

Win No. 147

Date: Sept. 24, 1972

Race: Old Dominion 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track

Notable: Bobby Allison led 432 of 500 laps from the pole, but Petty’s final surge kept the No. 43 in front for the final 39 laps. Allison was fined $500 for ignoring a black flag for driving without a gas cap, an infraction he blamed on an on-track brush with Petty.

Win No. 148

Date: Oct. 1, 1972

Race: Wilkes 400

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track

Notable: After making contact in the previous three races, the Petty-Allison feud boiled over. The two traded the lead 10 times in the final 50 laps, both repeatedly ramming each other with Petty taking the lead for keeps in the final lap.

Win No. 149

Date: Feb. 18, 1973

Race: Daytona 500

Track: Daytona International Speedway, 2.5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty posts his fourth win in the Great American Race. A charging Buddy Baker led 156 laps, but his pursuit ended with engine failure six laps short of the finish.

Win No. 150

Date: Feb. 25, 1973

Race: Richmond 500

Track: Richmond (Va.) Fairgrounds Raceway, .542-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty’s No. 43 lost a right-front fender in an early collision with the car of Neil “Soapy” Castles, driving away to a 13.6-second victory over runner-up Buddy Baker.

Win No. 151

Date: April 8, 1973

Race: Gwyn Staley 400

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty drove with relatively few challenges, leading 387 of 400 laps to best Benny Parsons by four laps at the finish.

Win No. 152

Date: June 10, 1973

Race: Alamo 500

Track: Texas World Speedway, 2-mile asphalt track in College Station, Texas.

Notable: Petty and pole-sitter Buddy Baker were involved in all but three of the 28 lead changes, but Baker lost ground when a battery cable became dislodged.

Win No. 153

Date: Sept. 9, 1973

Race: Capital City 500

Track: Richmond (Va.) Fairgrounds Raceway, .542-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty avoided a nine-car crash on the fourth lap, setting the pace for 429 of 500 laps and holding off runner-up Cale Yarborough.

Win No. 154

Date: Sept. 30, 1973

Race: Old Dominion 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track

Notable: Cale Yarborough led 366 laps from the pole, but Petty was out front for the final 28 laps when rain stopped the race just 20 laps shy of the 500-lap distance.

Win No. 155

Date: Feb. 17, 1974

Race: Daytona 500

Track: Daytona International Speedway, 2.5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty led 74 laps for his fifth victory in the Daytona 500, with Cale Yarborough some 47 seconds behind at the finish.

Win No. 156

Date: March 3, 1974

Race: Carolina 500

Track: North Carolina Motor Speedway, 1.017-mile asphalt track in Rockingham, N.C.

Notable: Petty totaled 278 laps led out of 492, outrunning second-place Cale Yarborough by one-plus lap at the finish.

Win No. 157

Date: April 21, 1974

Race: Gwyn Staley 400

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty paced 336 of 400 laps to pocket the $8,250 winner’s purse. The first 40 laps were not scored in an effort to shorten races by 10 percent during that year’s oil and energy crisis.

Win No. 158

Date: May 11, 1974

Race: Music City USA 420

Track: Nashville (Tenn.) Speedway, .596-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Cale Yarborough’s engine issues after leading 198 laps gave Petty the opportunity to forge ahead. He led the final 106 laps at the fairgrounds facility.

Win No. 159

Date: June 16, 1974

Race: Motor State 360

Track: Michigan International Speedway, 2-mile asphalt track in Brooklyn, Mich.

Notable: Petty started fourth and led 80 laps to register the first of his four wins at Michigan.

Win No. 160

Date: July 28, 1974

Race: Dixie 500

Track: Atlanta International Raceway, 1.522-mile track in Hampton, Ga.

Notable: Petty came back from an unscheduled pit stop for a cut tire in the 171st of 328 laps. He led 94 laps and was 21 seconds ahead of second-place David Pearson at the end.

Win No. 161

Date: Aug. 4, 1974

Race: Purolator 500

Track: Pocono International Raceway, 2.5-mile asphalt track in Long Pond, Pa.

Notable: Petty leads 152 of 192 laps in the first premier-series race ever held at Pocono. The event was shortened by eight laps because of rain.

Win No. 162

Date: Aug. 11, 1974

Race: Talladega 500

Track: Alabama International Motor Speedway, 2.66-mile asphalt track in Talladega, Ala.

Notable: Petty drafted with Buddy Baker to build a cushion, then warded off David Pearson at the finish for his first Talladega win. Controversy swirled when vandals sabotaged 10 front-running cars in the garage during the overnight hours before the race.

Win No. 163

Date: Sept. 8, 1974

Race: Capital City 500

Track: Richmond (Va.) Fairgrounds Raceway, .542-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Cale Yarborough’s crash-related retirement after 121 laps allowed Petty to lead the rest of the way. He finished half a lap ahead of runner-up Benny Parsons.

Win No. 164

Date: Sept. 15, 1974

Race: Delaware 500

Track: Dover (Del.) Downs International Speedway, 1-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty alleviates the heartache of his previous Dover visit (engine failure while leading with two laps left) by roaring to a three-lap margin of victory, leading 491 of 500 laps.

Win No. 165

Date: Feb. 23, 1975

Race: Richmond 500

Track: Richmond (Va.) Fairgrounds Raceway, .542-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Another Petty rout results in a six-lap advantage at the finish and 444 of 500 laps led.

Win No. 166

Date: March 16, 1975

Race: Southeastern 500

Track: Bristol (Tenn.) International Speedway, .533-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty led 243 of 500 laps, leaving closest pursuer Benny Parsons six laps in arrears at the checkered flag.

Win No. 167

Date: March 23, 1975

Race: Atlanta 500

Track: Atlanta International Raceway, 1.522-mile track in Hampton, Ga.

Notable: Petty led 170 laps, but turns back Buddy Baker’s challenge by .6-seconds at the finish.

Win No. 168

Date: April 6, 1975

Race: Gwyn Staley 400

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty gets around Cale Yarborough in the 179th lap, then leads the rest of the 400-lap main event.

Win No. 169

Date: April 27, 1975

Race: Virgina 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track

Notable: The top six finishers all led multiple laps, but Petty logged the most — 240 laps in front — to collect a lucrative $20,000 payout.

Win No. 170

Date: May 25, 1975

Race: World 600

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile asphalt track in Concord, N.C.

Notable: Petty ends an 0-for-25 Charlotte skid with his first victory in NASCAR’s longest race. Another notable first: Dale Earnhardt took 22nd place in his premier-series debut.

Win No. 171

Date: June 8, 1975

Race: Tuborg 400

Track: Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway, 2.62-mile road course.

Notable: Quick pit work gave Petty the edge over Bobby Allison, who made the same number of stops (six) during the course of the race.

Win No. 172

Date: July 4, 1975

Race: Firecracker 400

Track: Daytona International Speedway, 2.5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Buddy Baker led 118 laps to Petty’s 16, but the “King “was out front for the final 13 circuits, prevailing by 2.35 seconds at the finish.

Win No. 173

Date: Aug. 24, 1975

Race: Champion Spark Plug 400

Track: Michigan International Speedway, 2-mile asphalt track in Brooklyn, Mich.

Notable: Petty and David Pearson traded the lead four times in the last four laps, with the No. 43 finishing just a hood’s length ahead of Pearson’s No. 21.

Win No. 174

Date: Sept. 14, 1975

Race: Delaware 500

Track: Dover (Del.) Downs International Speedway, 1-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Mechanical trouble dealt Petty an early eight-lap deficit, but he rallied to take the lead from Dick Brooks for a final time just nine laps from the end.

Win No. 175

Date: Sept. 21, 1975

Race: Wilkes 400

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty held on in a late-race restart, eclipsing Cale Yarborough by 2.4 seconds at the checkered flag.

Win No. 176

Date: Oct. 5, 1975

Race: National 500

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile asphalt track in Concord, N.C.

Notable: Petty led 168 laps — including the final 111 — to edge David Pearson by a scant 0.26 seconds.

Win No. 177

Date: Nov. 2, 1975

Race: Volunteer 500

Track: Bristol (Tenn.) International Speedway, .533-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty dominated the second half of the race, leading all but 13 circuits from Laps 272-500.

Win No. 178

Date: Feb. 29, 1976

Race: Carolina 500

Track: North Carolina Motor Speedway, 1.017-mile asphalt track in Rockingham, N.C.

Notable: Petty leads 362 of 500 laps to win the only race in NASCAR premier-series history on a Leap Year day. Bill Elliott finishes 33rd in his debut in NASCAR’s top division.

Win No. 179

Date: Aug. 1, 1976

Race: Purolator 500

Track: Pocono International Raceway, 2.5-mile asphalt track in Long Pond, Pa.

Notable: Petty surged past David Pearson, who slowed with a flat right-rear tire, to lead the final two laps.

Win No. 180

Date: Oct. 24, 1976

Race: American 500

Track: North Carolina Motor Speedway, 1.017-mile asphalt track in Rockingham, N.C.

Notable: Petty survived four stops for cut tires on the gritty track, but avoided the mechanical woe that thwarted Dave Marcis, who led 154 of the 492 laps.

Win No. 181

Date: March 13, 1977

Race: Carolina 500

Track: North Carolina Motor Speedway, 1.017-mile asphalt track in Rockingham, N.C.

Notable: Petty withstood a record 11 yellow flags to lead 281 of 492 laps. The surface was treated before the race with bear grease, which made the pavement slippery but served the purpose of curbing excessive tire wear.

Win No. 182

Date: March 20, 1977

Race: Atlanta 500

Track: Atlanta International Raceway, 1.5-mile track in Hampton, Ga.

Notable: The last of Petty’s six Atlanta wins was slowed by just two caution periods, giving the race a then-record average speed of 144.093 mph.

Win No. 183

Date: May 29, 1977

Race: World 600

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile asphalt track in Concord, N.C.

Notable: “I didn’t have any problems today, major or minor,” said Petty, who led nine times for 311 of 400 laps, scoring a $69,550 winner’s prize.

Win No. 184

Date: June 12, 1977

Race: NAPA 400

Track: Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway, 2.62-mile road course.

Notable: Petty led 71 of 95 laps, topping runner-up David Pearson by 9.6 seconds for his final road-course win.

Win No. 185

Date: July 4, 1977

Race: Firecracker 400

Track: Daytona International Speedway, 2.5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty set the pace for 95 of 160 laps, including the final 19 to outdistance second-place Darrell Waltrip. It was the only premier series race where three women competed — Lella Lombardi (31st), Christine Beckers (37th), and Janet Guthrie (40th) all retired with mechanical trouble.

Win No. 186

Date: Feb. 18, 1979

Race: Daytona 500

Track: Daytona International Speedway, 2.5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty avoided the Cale Yarborough-Donnie Allison crash on the last lap, driving from third to first to corral his sixth Daytona 500 triumph. The race is the first flag-to-flag race broadcast live.

Win No. 187

Date: April 22, 1979

Race: Virginia 500

Track: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, .526-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty fended off Buddy Baker by four seconds to post his first of six career victories in a Chevrolet.

Win No. 188

Date: Aug. 19, 1979

Race: Champion Spark Plug 400

Track: Michigan International Speedway, 2-mile asphalt track in Brooklyn, Mich.

Notable: Benefiting from a final pit stop for fresh tires with 22 laps left, Petty overpowered Buddy Baker in the final turn to win by a hood length.

Win No. 189

Date: Sept. 16, 1979

Race: CRC Chemicals 500

Track: Dover (Del.) Downs International Speedway, 1-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty held off Donnie Allison by half a car-length, leading 110 of 500 laps.

Win No. 190

Date: Oct. 21, 1979

Race: American 500

Track: North Carolina Motor Speedway, 1.017-mile asphalt track in Rockingham, N.C.

Notable: A narrow victory (0.17 seconds) over Benny Parsons helped Petty take the points lead from Darrell Waltrip in his march to a seventh series championship.

Win No. 191

Date: April 20, 1980

Race: Northwestern Bank 400

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty soared to lead 327 of 400 laps, winning by a full lap over runner-up Harry Gant and third-place Bobby Allison, the pole starter.

Win No. 192

Date: May 10, 1980

Race: Music City USA 420

Track: Nashville (Tenn.) Speedway, .596-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Cale Yarborough led 279 of 420 laps, but faded to third as Petty rallied for the last of his nine career Nashville victories.

Win No. 193

Date: Feb. 15, 1981

Race: Daytona 500

Track: Daytona International Speedway, 2.5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: A strategic final pit stop for fuel only helped guide Petty to the last of his record seven Daytona 500 wins.

Win No. 194

Date: April 5, 1981

Race: Northwestern Bank 400

Track: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, .625-mile asphalt track

Notable: Petty’s final short-track victory denied runner-up Bobby Allison, who led a race-high 186 laps. Also of note, Mark Martin qualified fifth but retired early in his NASCAR premier-series debut.

Win No. 195

Date: Aug. 16, 1981

Race: Champion Spark Plug 400

Track: Michigan International Speedway, 2-mile asphalt track in Brooklyn, Mich.

Notable: Petty comes out on top after a remarkable 65 lead changes, pacing the final five laps and edging out Darrell Waltrip by a car-length. Worth noting also, Dale Earnhardt finished ninth in the first race of a partnership to drive car owner Richard Childress’ No. 3 Chevrolet.

Win No. 196

Date: March 13, 1983

Race: Warner W. Hodgdon Carolina 500

Track: North Carolina Motor Speedway, 1.017-mile asphalt track in Rockingham, N.C.

Notable: A crash between front-runners Cale Yarborough and Neil Bonnett with 48 laps left gave Petty the avenue to end a 42-race winless streak by half a car-length over Bill Elliott. The race was started a week earlier, halted by rain and completed the following Sunday.

Win No. 197

Date: May 1, 1983

Race: Winston 500

Track: Alabama International Motor Speedway, 2.66-mile asphalt track in Talladega, Ala.

Notable: Petty led 52 of 188 laps, avoiding the crashes and mechanical pitfalls that left just 16 of the 42 starters running at the finish.

Win No. 198

Date: Oct. 9, 1983

Race: Miller High Life 500

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile asphalt track in Concord, N.C.

Notable: Petty led only the final 23 laps of a controversial victory. He was stripped of 104 points after an oversized engine and a tire violation were found in post-race inspection.

Win No. 199

Date: May 20, 1984

Race: Budweiser 500

Track: Dover (Del.) Downs International Speedway, 1-mile asphalt track.

Notable: Petty’s seventh and final “Monster Mile” victory was his first win driving for car owner Mike Curb. Young up-and-comer Tim Richmond placed second.

Win No. 200

Date: July 4, 1984

Race: Firecracker 400

Track: Daytona International Speedway, 2.5-mile asphalt track.

Notable: With President Reagan in attendance, Petty edges Cale Yarborough by a bumper in the race back to a race-ending yellow flag for his final victory.

